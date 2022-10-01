Windows 11 Insider Build 25211 Arrives With Easy Task Manager Access

Windows 11 Insider has arrived and one of its novelties is the addition of a new shortcut to the operating system’s task manager. In this way, the user just has to right-click on the taskbar to the window. One of the previous builds brought the dynamic refresh rate to external screens. The version that arrived this Thursday (29) brought some more news in relation to the software. For example, those who are also part of the Office Insiders program will have access to a repackaged version of Outlook for the system. Also, the screenshot tool has been improved to save ‘prints’ automatically.

What’s New in Builds 22621.730 and 22623.730

Other Builds released today on the Windows 11 Insider beta channel were versions 22621.730 and 22623.730. The second is distinguished by the main feature an optimized layout for the taskbar when using a device in tablet mode. That way, it will already appear when you disconnect the keyboard or fold your notebook 2 in 1. - Advertisement - The option to enable this feature will be in the “Taskbar Behavior” section within the “Taskbar” menu that can be accessed from the Personalization tab within the operating system settings.

