Windows 11 helps you block untrusted apps and files

Microsoft is improving one of the tools that is built into Windows 11 to protect users from malware and phishing attacks.

Smart App Control is a Windows security feature that s apps that might pose a danger to your computer, either because they adware, slow down your device, or are potentially dangerous.

No action is required from the user as it is automatically activated when running an application in Windows. If it verifies that it is safe, it will allow the user to run it by continuing with the installation process. And if the app is not trustworthy, it will block it.

Windows 11 will block that are not safe

And now this feature is further enhanced as it can also block different types of files when they are downloaded over the internet. In a recent tweet, the microsoft team has mentioned that it blocks iso and ink files, but the list is much longer.

According to the compilation made by Bleeping Computer, this Windows security feature can block these types of files, if it detects that they may be potentially dangerous:

.appref-ms, BAT, CMD, CHM, CPL, JS, JSE, MSC, MSP, REG, VBE, VBS, IMG, VHD, VHDX, WSF

As with apps, if Smart Application Control detects that the file is dangerous, it will display a message such as “This file was blocked because files of this type from the Internet may be dangerous.” A dynamic that will benefit the distracted downloading files from any website.

On the other hand, there is a detail to take into account. This security feature is only present on computers with clean installations of Windows 11. So if you’re one of those who upgraded the operating system from Windows 10, you won’t have this extra protection dynamic on your computer.