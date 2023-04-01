Windows 11 has these tools to control what children do on the PC

One of the functions that parents or guardians of minors can count on to protect them from exposure to contents not fit for his age, he is the parental control, which is present in devices Windows 11.

Unlike the establishment of rules of use, specifically for certain programs or applications, the configuration of Windows 11 is applied to the entire device in the same way as it would be applied to a cell phone.

To start the activation process for a Parental control on a device with this operating systemthe first action is to create a profile for minor.

Windows 11 allows you to create different accounts for each member of the family, including minor children. (Capture/ TechSmart)

To create the profiles of each member of the familyusers need to open the app from Setting which is available by searching in the Windows menu.

Within this section you have to look for the section accountswhich is located within the list of tabs located on the left side of the screen.

Now, in the “Account Settings” section, you will see an option to “Family” which should be clicked.

In this window the system windows will show the User name principal, owner of the device, and will show a button with the phrase “Add someone”, which will be the beginning of the process of creating a child account.

If the minor already has an email, it can be entered in the available field, but if one has not been previously created, it can be done in the “Create one for a minor” option.

This option will register the new mail addressalong with basic information such as the user’s name and date of birth to validate that it is indeed a younger who will use the account. Once the process is complete, a message will appear. message in which it will be indicated that Microsoft has established some default settings according to the age of the minor boy or girl, but that can be modified by the proxy whenever he wishes.

To use parental control, the Windows system must differentiate children's accounts from those belonging to adults. (Capture/ TechSmart)

Microsoft minor account settings

To set up the appropriate restrictions and permissions for children within their Microsoft accounts, guardians need to go to the family safety web page (Family Safety), “account.microsoft.com/family/home”, and log in in your main account. Inside of screen In the beginning, the profile of the organizer of the family group can be identified, in addition to the linked accounts (if any), including that of the younger.

By clicking on the boy’s or girl’s profile image, parents or guardians will be able to begin configuring the permissions that will be given regarding the manipulation of a devicebe a laptopa pc desktop, a cell phone either tablets. Among them, you can modify the time that the minor is allowed to use a device, how many hours they have enabled, in addition to seeing what Applications use more often.

Parents or guardians can also filter the type of apps kids can access. By default the system Microsoft place the limit on the age of the minor and this will be constantly modified as he turns years old. In addition, they will be presented Applications Y browsers automatically blocked from access.

Accounts linked to a family group can be set up together. In the case of those for minors, these have certain restrictions and additional controls. (Capture/ TechSmart)

Web searches are also monitored by Microsoftalthough these will only appear when they are done with the browser microsoft edgein which you can block searches and access to specific websites as in any other program Parental control.

One of the additional features of this control is that you can set a “virtual wallet” to which you subscribe money so that the minor can make purchases in application stores in a responsible manner. This function will be linked to the filter Applications to which the child has access and each of the transactions will be recorded. Also included is the activity in the shop of Xbox.

Activity monitoring includes sending emails newspapers to parents about what type of interaction minors have with the contents of the devices and its Applications.