Windows 11 has performance issues on some AMD processors

Since its official presentation, Windows 11 was presented as an operating system that would take much better advantage of hardware with a higher performance than Windows 10. However, releases of this type are never without drawbacks and in that sense, problems have been reported performance with some AMD processors.

This was stated by the company and was later confirmed by Microsoft, also indicating that they are already working on a patch to solve these problems.

What are the Windows 11 performance issues on AMD processors?

A couple of days ago the official premiere of Windows 11 was given and so far the reports had not been anything alarming. However, users were expecting a substantial performance improvement and some with computers incorporating AMD Ryzen processors have not received it. In this way, the company has carried out a series of performance tests in which they have shown a couple of relevant problems.

The first is a very long latency in the L3 cache, with a 3% to 5% less impact on application performance. On the other hand, this same problem could affect with 10% to 15% less in the performance of the games.

The second issue concerns AMD’s “Preferred Core” technology. This feature seeks to adapt the performance of the computers to a specific core depending on the nature of the processes that it executes. However, in Windows 11 this does not work like that and on the contrary, it can slow down the development of applications.

The good news is that AMD is working on an update patch that will solve these problems. In that sense, users with Ryzen processor equipment will have to wait a little longer to update their computers.