Windows 11 has new widgets to monitor computer performance

The Microsoft team is preparing a new dynamic that could soon arrive in Windows 11: widgets to monitor PC performance.

Yes, widgets to monitor the performance of the processor, RAM memory, graphics card, among others. A dynamic that was once present in previous versions of Windows, but has been forgotten.

New widgets in Windows to see the performance of CPU, RAM, network connection and more

Windows allows us to monitor almost every aspect of the PC to track its performance. However, most of these functions are hidden, so it forces us to go through several clicks before we see this information.

A problem that will soon have a solution, since Microsoft wants to recover the performance widgets of Windows. That is, widgets that will show you information about RAM, processor speed, GPU temperature, and network connection.

You can always have all this information at hand, and monitor it in real time, thanks to these new widgets.

How to have the new Windows 11 widgets

Although it is not yet available in the stable version of Windows 11, we can have a preview of the dynamics that these widgets propose by installing Development Start.

So if you want to try it, you can download it from the Microsoft Store, although keep in mind that this is a preview version intended for developers.

If you install it, you will see that once the process is finished, a new Windows message appears mentioning that there are new widgets available. Or you can press on Windows key + W to open the widget panel and click on “+”.

As you can see in the image, you will have the new widgets available to add to the panel. Once added, you can resize it to suit your preferences. In addition to these widgets, you’ll also see some new ones dedicated to GitHub.

One thing to keep in mind is that widgets can be unstable and stop working at any time, as they are part of features under development.