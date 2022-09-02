Windows 11 has a new, simpler way to access games

11 is testing a new dynamic for launching Xbox .

Users no longer have to fuss with too many options, as they can use the new Xbox control bar to launch games and shortcuts and their main functions.

Windows tries a new dynamic to access games

- Advertisement -

Thanks to a new update to the Windows 11 Insiders program, you can see the new dynamics that Microsoft is preparing to facilitate access to Xbox games. Users can now use Xbox Game Bar to launch cloud streaming games with a simple click.

When the user connects an Xbox controller to their Windows 11 PC, the Game bar will appear automatically. The bar will show the accesses to the games as well as some of their basic functions.

In the video shared by the Microsoft team you can see how this dynamic works. However, as you will see in the video it takes an extra step to open the Xbox app and start the game, but it is still than the current dynamic.

One detail to keep in mind is that the bar will not always be visible on the screen, so it will not prevent the user from enjoying their game. In addition to this novelty, the Microsoft team is preparing other special functions for gamers. For example, automatic HDR settings, noise suppression and new child safety features.

- Advertisement -

And this is not the only initiative that Microsoft has developed for those who enjoy gaming from Windows 11. It is also testing a Game Pass widget that will help users discover new games and learn about titles that are about to be released, among other news.