Windows 11 gives problems with AMD CPUs: We tell you why

Just yesterday we told you that Windows 11 offered a lower performance, in games, than Windows 10. In our article, we also analyzed the results of said operating system in several synthetic performance tests, and we came to the conclusion that Microsoft had work to do in front of. At the same time, I indicated that performance loss seemed less with Intel processors, which means that the operating system got along worse with AMD’s Ryzen processors.

I was not misguided, AMD has confirmed that Windows 11 gives problems when running on Ryzen processors, and has indicated that these can significantly reduce performance. Specifically, two problems have been identified that have a variable impact, depending on the application we are running. Let’s see them.

Windows 11 increases L3 cache latency

Our more advanced readers will know that Ryzen processors have a high dependency on the L3 cache, So much so that, in fact, one of the most important advancements that AMD introduced with the Zen 3 architecture to improve performance was the unification of the 32MB block of L3 in each CCD drive. Previously, with the arrival of Zen 2, the company increased the total amount per CCD from 16MB to 32MB, and has steadily fine-tuned latencies.

With that in mind, we can get an idea of ​​what it means for a Ryzen processor that Windows 11 generates an error that increases the latency of the L3 cache. In this specific case, and according to AMD, the latency of said cache could be multiplied by three. These are its consequences:

Applications with a high dependency on access time to the cache subsystem will be adversely affected.

Average performance loss will be around between 3% and 5%, but in popular games within the world of electronic sports the loss of performance can be of between 10% and 15%.

To solve this problem, Microsoft will release an update coming via Windows Update, and that is already being developed. It will be available sometime this October.

Windows 11 also has problems with the “preferred kernel”

This is also known by other names, such as “favorite nucleus” or “optimal nucleus.” The error affects the UEFI CPPC2This means that thread management is not applied properly, and that “preferred core”, that is, the fastest core of a processor, is not given priority. This makes:

Applications that are more dependent on certain processes or threads, or that require greater single-threaded potential, may present lower performance.

According to AMD, this problem may affect more processors with more than 8 cores and a TDP greater than 65 watts.

To fix this error, a software update will also be released that will be available sometime in 2021.

I do not understand what could have led Microsoft to launch Windows 11 in this state, but deep down I should “rejoice”, since in the end It has only reinforced that recommendation that I gave you at the time, when I said that the best thing you could do was wait a reasonable time until we saw how polished said operating system was on the market, and the bug fixes that Microsoft will launch.

For my part, I remain firm, I will wait as long as necessary to update my personal computer to Windows 11. Before finishing, a curious note that some readers may have remembered, and that is Windows 10 task scheduler had problems too, at first, with the assignment of threads to the Ryzen processors, an error that had a negative effect, since the workload was not adjusted correctly following an ordered division of process and thread, and tuned, to how heavy it was. If you want to investigate, we will tell you at the time in this article.