Windows 11 gets new three-column widget panel in Canary channel update

Microsoft has started to develop a new widget panel for Windows 11, which is currently available to subscribers of the Canary channel through Build 25324. new design now has a three-column layout to display news, weather, traffic data, stock quotes and other personalized content. According to the Windows blog, the widget panel will be more organized with the new configuration. There will be sections for widgets and personalized information in a feed that will display news and other content based on users’ interests. See in the screenshot below provided by Microsoft:

New widget panel will have three columns and better organization of content (Image: Microsoft)

The expanded panel will only be compatible with devices that support its larger dimensions, although details on the minimum resolution and screen ratio required for the area to be divided into three columns have not been released. Microsoft has said that the feature is only available to a limited number of users, as it intends to gather feedback from channel member testers before rolling out the feature to more people.