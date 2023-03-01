Windows 11 gets Bing integration with ChatGPT, new AI features and more

Microsoft announced this Tuesday (28) a new major update for Windows 11. There are several new features with emphasis on artificial intelligence functions that aim to transform the operating system into a ready tool for the new era of technology heavily influenced by even smarter machine.

According to the Redmond giant’s statement, users with eligible devices running Windows 11 (version 22H2) should receive the new features through the March 2023 monthly security update.

Bing AI-powered taskbar

One of the great new features of the new update available for Windows 11 is the taskbar search box with Bing Chat integrationMicrosoft’s new artificial intelligence chatbot that uses a model based on ChatGPT, created by OpenAI.

By combining the experience of understanding natural language with one of the most used features of Windows, Microsoft will allow users to ask questions rich in detail to the web browser, which will try to give equally dynamic answers.

Soon, hundreds of millions of Windows 11 users will be able to gain access to this amazing new technology to search, chat, answer questions and generate content right from the Windows taskbar.

As suggested by big tech, the feature will gradually become available to all users who are testing the new Bing. To join the new AI-powered search engine preview, you need to sign up for the waitlist.

New Notepad design

Notepad, one of the operating system’s most essential applications, is getting a fresh look with tabbed browsing. As well as File Explorer, note-taking and scripts it will allow you to open different text files in a single window, making the experience simpler and more productive.

Cloud PC through Windows 365

You can now access your cloud-based desktop using the Windows 365 app, available from the Microsoft Store. Introduced in 2021, the service allows professionals and companies from several countries — including Europe — to manage jobs with more organization through virtual machines for as little as BRL 153.60/month.

Quick Assist

For remote assistance on Windows 11 devices, Microsoft is introducing a redesigned version of Quick Assist. The app will allow you to connect with people who need technical help with their computers faster, and now, there are new features that will make the process simpler.

One of the new features is the ability to switch between screen sharing only or full control during a session. There is also an indicator that you can use to highlight an icon, menu, and other elements on the screen to guide people who are receiving your help.

New AI-powered functions

Windows 11 is smarter than ever thanks to new AI-powered features from Microsoft.

Studio Effects, for example, now allows you to instantly adjust the background blur, automatic framing and the "eye contact" function — which makes the user always look at the camera, even when looking away — for call apps video, such as Microsoft Teams.

And speaking of Teams, the update promises to make it easier to preview video in the taskbar with a new preview that also displays chat messages. It will be possible to reply to contacts without having to open the app.

For Windows 11 Pro users joined to Azure Active Directory (AAD), Microsoft promises a more personalized experience by providing AI-powered recommendations in the Start menu.

Accessibility

Microsoft claims that it intends to make this “the most accessible version of Windows”. For this, the operating system is receiving improvements in support for braille screens. Switching between Narrated and using the specialized displays will also become simpler, allowing visually impaired users to have a seamless experience.

screen recording

For users to record their screens more easily, Windows 11 will allow you to make videos using the Screenshot Tool. Microsoft had announced the development of this function in December last year, and as of the next update, it will no longer be necessary to install third-party applications to record tutorials, for example.

Touch screen experience

Since Windows 8, Microsoft has been making efforts to make its operating system more tablet-friendly. With the upcoming Windows 11 update, the platform will receive several improvements for those using touchscreen devices. The taskbar, for example, can be hidden after a period of inactivity.

New widgets and Android integration