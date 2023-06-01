Windows 11 gains widgets for monitoring CPU, GPU and RAM

Windows 11 is getting a simple way to monitor PC performance that eliminates the need to open the Task Manager. Microsoft has released an update to Dev Home, its project management app for developers, which adds widgets to monitor CPU, GPU, memory and network usage. Introduced during the Build 2023 conference, Dev Home is available in preview on the Microsoft Store. When downloading and installing the application, new widget options will appear in the list of the Widget Panel. To open it, just click on the icon located in the left corner of the Taskbar or press the “Windows” + “W” keys. Check out:

With Dev Home, there are four widget options that allow you to monitor the processor, video card, memory and network. To use them, just click on the plus symbol “+” located at the top of the Widget Panel and select the widgets you want to pin to your custom panel. Elements are identified as “CPU”, “GPU”, “RAM” and “Network”. In addition to monitoring hardware, widgets have additional functions. For example, the CPU widget offers the possibility to terminate a process that is using a lot of processor resources without having to leave the Widget Panel. It is also possible to switch between different graphics cards (integrated and dedicated) and networks. Samsung announces 990 PRO SSDs based on PCIe 4.0 and with speeds of up to 7450 MB/s

It is important to note that Dev Home is still in its “Preview” phase, therefore, its resources are still unstable and may have malfunctions, such as frequent crashes, in addition to inconsistencies in the look of the widgets. The app is expected to be improved over the next few months to benefit developers and help popularize Windows 11 widgets. On a related note, Microsoft is working to improve the design of the elements panel with a new three-column layout Optimized for large screens.

