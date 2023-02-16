5G News
Windows 11 gains shortcut to the new system volume mixer

Windows 11 gains shortcut to the new system volume mixer

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Windows 11 gains shortcut to the new system volume mixer
Among the many new features that Microsoft is adding in preview builds of Windows 11 are new volume controls for the system, which give Windows Insiders options to change audio output devices, enable extra features (like spatial audio) and adjust the volume. volume per application. Furthermore, according to the tipster PhantomOfEarth on Twitter, this new volume mixer will also have its own shortcut.

Opening the volume mixer requires opening the Quick Settings menu and clicking a button next to the volume slider. Now with the news it will be possible to invoke the mixer with the keys: Windows + Ctrl + V.

Vision of the new shortcut for the Windows 11 volume mixer (Image: NeoWin/Playback)

Windows 11 build 25300 will present the new shortcut every time you open the mixer so you can remember it. Enabling the new mixer also enabled the shortcut in the previous Windows 11 build 25295, but the feature was hidden.

In addition to the shortcut, build 25300 tweaks the mixer UI slightly with larger margins for a sleeker look. The new volume mixer is still hidden deep within the operating system. However, you can activate it using the Vivetool app.

In parallel, Microsoft is preparing a new feature that will allow you to control RGB lights — very famous in gamer accessories — natively in Windows 11. This means that users would not need to install third-party software to customize the colors, effects and other lighting characteristics of mice, keyboards, headphones and other items.

More like this

