Windows 11: Epic and Amazon bring their app and game stores to the Microsoft Store

Microsoft had difficult moments almost a decade ago, when its commitment to mobile telephony with its own operating system could not cope with iOS and Android. Then they understood that the best way to compete was not by building walls, but alternatives to users and within the path that they have traveled over the last decade we can frame this decision. And it is that when there are only five days left for Windows 11 to hit the market, as a free update for Windows 10 users, we have learned that Microsoft has opened its doors for any company that has an application store, or video games, can be part of your ecosystem in a completely native way, offering the download of your application from a reliable source such as the operating system. Epic and Amazon will be the first With this move, users will not have to go looking for downloads to other websites or take unnecessary risks since they will have a perfectly legitimate and verified executable with which to install the official Epic Games and Amazon stores. The first, as you all know, focused on video games and, the second, on practically any app of the category that is. In the case of Amazon, its presence does not surprise us because during the events of last summer, it was clear by Microsoft that the compatibility of Windows 11 with Android apps would require a specific agreement with a company that already had a store of these characteristics. So by announcing it in the last hours, it reaffirms those movements that have been taking place in recent months at the hands of Jeff Bezos. The case of Epic Games Store is another matter, since the video game business is especially sensitive and surely the owners of Fortnite would not have taken this step if they did not keep 100% of the money from the sales generated through this way. Over that stumbling block, the Americans seem to have taken the lead to be present in Windows 11 in the first months of the operating system’s life. Will we see it come to Steam? There things get complicated since Gabe Newell’s have always been free and it will be difficult to see them strolling through the Windows 11 store. But we will see. From Microsoft they have wanted to welcome these stores stating that “like any other app, third-party application stores will have a page with product details that can be found by searching or browsing, in such a way that Users will be able to find it and install it with the same confidence as any other application from the Microsoft Store for Windows […] Today we announce that Amazon and Epic Games will bring their app store to the Microsoft Store in the coming months, and we look forward to welcoming other stores in the future. ” >