Windows 11 debuts function that generates live subtitles

Many are the people who have difficulty finding the subtitles of a movie or the chapter of a series on the internet.

Thinking about this, Windows 11 has decided to incorporate live subtitlesa function that activates the automatic subtitling of audio and video files when these are reproduced in the system.

People who have had the opportunity to test this functionality have expressed being surprised with the result. However, as a novelty, Windows 11 still requires more work to fine-tune its speech recognition efficiency to generate more accurate subtitles.

However, the potential present in this function is so great that it is expected in the future to be equal to that of Windows voice dictation.

To carry out the activation of the live subtitles you simply have to press the key combination CTRL + Windows + L. You can do this by playing a YouTube video from your browser, a video stored on your PC with a media player like VLC, listening to music on Windows Media Player or a podcast on Spotify.

For each of these situations, the live subtitles function will take care of generating the text on the screen.

When activating the live subtitles these will be displayed inside a black box at the top of the screen, and then you can place them below or in any other place of your choice where it is comfortable for you to read them.

Next to this box you will see a settings button and a help button. You can also access the function without keyboard shortcuts by entering Accessibility and then in Setting.

In this part you will find some options that will allow you to adjust style of the displayed subtitles. When it comes into action, the function starts the download the language filesprocessing the data locally and without sharing anything in the cloud.

Those who have had the opportunity to test this feature have said that it does quite well, presenting a margin of error of approximately 20%; this for the case of video files. On audio playback unfortunately the margin of error is much higherbut we imagine that Microsoft will do everything possible to promptly remedy this situation.