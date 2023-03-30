Windows 11: Cumulative Update Brings Taskbar Improvements and Microsoft Account Alerts

Microsoft released on Tuesday (28) a cumulative update for Windows 11 users. Although there are no significant changes regarding security, the new version of the software brings minor tweaks to the design, new functions and improvements to improve performance and device stability. The update is identified by the number “KB5023778” and increases the build version to 22621.1485. Among the main changes, we highlight the recommended actions notifications for your Microsoft account. Check out:

Introduced in November on the Dev channel, the new function displays suggestions and issues related to the services offered by Microsoft, such as a recommendation to back up files on OneDrive, complete data in the account profile, among other actions. This information can be found when opening the Start menu.

Another notable change is related to the Windows taskbar. When using the system with a custom color and the dark mode activated, the search box will adopt a lighter tone to improve its readability.

The update also includes bug fixes for operating system features and some of its native applications, such as Microsoft PowerPoint, which could crash when used with Windows accessibility tools.