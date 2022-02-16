Windows 11 (complete with Doom) on Pixel 6: the magic of Android 13 DP1

In the last few days, another very interesting feature of the first Android 13 developer preview has emerged: a new approach to the implementation of virtual machines, which aims to standardize the technology once and for all by eliminating the fragmentation that has been generated over the years. on the whole ecosystem. Google calls them KVM, that is Kernel-based Virtual Machine and allowed an enterprising geek to install and run Windows 11, no less, on a Google Pixel 6. Useless (net of academic value, of course)? On a smartphone, perhaps: but think about the implications and potential on a tablet, for example.

Booting Windows, logging in, using it a bit pic.twitter.com/r1ws0WFxOg – kdrag0n (@ kdrag0n) February 14, 2022

Also because, according to the author of the enterprise, the operating system is already in these very early stages reasonably usable. Lacks graphics / 3D acceleration (and it’s hardly ever to come), but everything else – CPUs, memories ensure a pretty smooth experience. You can even play good old Doom. The developer, among other things, has also managed to start several Linux distros (one could argue that it is “easier”, since Android already uses the same kernel).

The only “limit”, if we can really speak of a limit, is that Windows virtual machine infrastructure is not working: so for example no Linux subsystem or Android subsystem. Hard to think of a real-world scenario where someone needs to launch an Android app from a Windows virtual machine running on … An Android device, anyway.

Yes, it runs Doom (connecting to the phone’s Windows VM from my computer for keyboard input) pic.twitter.com/6PORUnJk8m – kdrag0n (@ kdrag0n) February 14, 2022

Some more technical information: it is Windows 11 ARM, not the x86 version we are used to using on the home PC. Windows 11 ARM is available for devices with Snapdragon chips or ARM architecture, for example Microsoft’s Surface Pro X. At the moment the developer hasn’t released any tools and steps to accomplish the feat, but says it will likely do so in the future. Finally, at least at this stage it is necessary to obtain root access privileges.

