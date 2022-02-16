MobileAndroid

Windows 11 (complete with Doom) on Pixel 6: the magic of Android 13 DP1

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

In the last few days, another very interesting feature of the first Android 13 developer preview has emerged: a new approach to the implementation of virtual machines, which aims to standardize the technology once and for all by eliminating the fragmentation that has been generated over the years. on the whole ecosystem. Google calls them KVM, that is Kernel-based Virtual Machine and allowed an enterprising geek to install and run Windows 11, no less, on a Google Pixel 6. Useless (net of academic value, of course)? On a smartphone, perhaps: but think about the implications and potential on a tablet, for example.

Booting Windows, logging in, using it a bit pic.twitter.com/r1ws0WFxOg

– kdrag0n (@ kdrag0n) February 14, 2022

Also because, according to the author of the enterprise, the operating system is already in these very early stages reasonably usable. Lacks graphics / 3D acceleration (and it’s hardly ever to come), but everything else – CPUs, memories ensure a pretty smooth experience. You can even play good old Doom. The developer, among other things, has also managed to start several Linux distros (one could argue that it is “easier”, since Android already uses the same kernel).

The only “limit”, if we can really speak of a limit, is that Windows virtual machine infrastructure is not working: so for example no Linux subsystem or Android subsystem. Hard to think of a real-world scenario where someone needs to launch an Android app from a Windows virtual machine running on … An Android device, anyway.

Read:

PowerOak BLUETTI AC200P, portable power source, with alternating current and direct current

Yes, it runs Doom (connecting to the phone’s Windows VM from my computer for keyboard input) pic.twitter.com/6PORUnJk8m

– kdrag0n (@ kdrag0n) February 14, 2022

 

Some more technical information: it is Windows 11 ARM, not the x86 version we are used to using on the home PC. Windows 11 ARM is available for devices with Snapdragon chips or ARM architecture, for example Microsoft’s Surface Pro X. At the moment the developer hasn’t released any tools and steps to accomplish the feat, but says it will likely do so in the future. Finally, at least at this stage it is necessary to obtain root access privileges.

 

  • Google Pixel 6 is available online from Bpm power to 600 euros or from to 679 euros.

Google Pixel 6 is available onto 646 euros.

(updated February 15, 2022, 09:17 am)

Read:

How to Open Android Apps in Windows 10 Using Your Phone and a Samsung Galaxy

Previous articleStreaming apps from Android to Chrome OS (and Windows!), Here’s how it will work
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Windows 11 (complete with Doom) on Pixel 6: the magic of Android 13 DP1

In the last few days, another very interesting feature of the first Android 13 developer preview has emerged:...
Android

Streaming apps from Android to Chrome OS (and Windows!), Here’s how it will work

For some time now it has been rumored that Google is working on one app "streaming" functionality from...
Android

OPPO as OnePlus: announced a three-year partnership with Hasselblad

OPPO has announced that it has tightened a three-year partnership with Hasselblad to improve the photographic sector of...
Android

Realme 9i arrives in Italy: substance, audio jack and microSD are the strengths | Price

If you want to stop for a moment and think about the market, the typical buyer of a...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.