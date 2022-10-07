Windows 11 Build 25217 lets you reposition the search button on the taskbar

The most recent version of Windows 11 made available by Microsoft on the channel aimed at developers arrived with some new features, in addition to the already traditional code optimizations, minor improvements and bug fixes.
Among the highlights is a new option to move the search button from the center to the left on the taskbar. The version in question is build 25217 and this functionality also received icon design news.
As developer PhantomOfEarh pointed out on his Twitter profile, a new hidden ID lets you switch from the default search icon in the middle of the taskbar to a search box in the left corner of the screen next to the Widgets button.
Microsoft is trying out a new taskbar search box…on the left side. You can choose from Taskbar Settings how you like it set up.
vivetool /enable /id:40887771 https://t.co/UsK8fexsYl pic.twitter.com/uaraKLJYgC
— PhantomOcean3 🎃 (💙💛) (@PhantomOfEarth) October 6, 2022
How to enable new Search button settings in Windows 11 build 25217?
- Download ViveTool from GitHub and extract the files where convenient;
- Press Win + X and select Terminal (Admin);
- Switch Terminal to the command prompt profile using the down arrow button on the tab strip;
- Navigate to the folder containing the ViveTool files using the CD command;
- type it vivetool /enable /id:40887771;
- Press Enter and restart the computer;
- Open the Settings app and go to Personalization > Taskbar > Taskbar Items > Search;
- Note: Disable ID 39072097 if the search box appears to the left of the Start menu button.
To revert the changes made, just repeat all the steps above and use the configuration vivetool /disable /id:40887771 in step 5.