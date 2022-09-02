Windows 11: Build 25193 returns taskbar optimizations to tablet mode and fixes bugs

Microsoft released a new version of Windows 11 last Thursday (1st) for Insider program members who support the Dev channel. focuses on fixing bugs and adding new features to extend PC to Xbox integration. The big highlight of the preview update is the restoring codes that enable for tablet mode. While Microsoft hasn’t highlighted this improvement in the build release notes — that is, it’s one of the system’s “hidden features” — you can activate them using ViveTool, a popular Windows customization tool.

returns-taskbar-optimizations-to-tablet-mode.jpeg" width="660" height="421">

As discovered by user @PhantomOfEarth from Twitter, users who have upgraded to the new preview version of Windows 11 can enable ID 26008830 so the taskbar optimized for touchscreens — such as on tablets and convertible laptops — can again be displayed as an option in Settings on the taskbars. - Advertisement - To do this, just download the latest version of ViveTool from the GitHub repository, insert it in a simple access folder (like your local disk) and follow the steps: Total War Warhammer 3 Review, the worthy conclusion of the trilogy? Open the Start menu, type “cmd” and click Run as administrator;

Access the ViveTool folder using the “cd” command and entering the address (example: “C:\ViVeTool”);

Enter the command “vivetool /enable /id:26008830” without quotes;

The Command Prompt should return the message “Successfully set feature configurations”;

Restart the PC. After following this path, the option must be enabled again in the “Taskbar Behaviors” section in Settings. Windows will return to displaying an expanded taskbar that makes navigating touchscreens easier. The feature is not enabled by default, so be careful when making changes to the system — even if it’s a Dev version.

It is also worth noting that, when enabling this function, the bug that prevents you from moving applications from the taskbar when using tablet mode occurs again. This indicates that Microsoft has not yet fixed the issues with this tool, but it will possibly bring it back in a future Windows 11 cumulative update. ViveTool: Download from GitHub

- Advertisement - Another new feature of Build 25193 is the managing Xbox subscriptions in Settings of Windows, allowing users to have a unified experience and check their payment options, invoice details and even redeem gift card tokens for Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate, for example.