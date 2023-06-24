Windows 11 Build 23486 adds passcode features and more

Users can use their phone to complete the app login process. You can create and log in using passwords saved on the device, but also manage saved access keys view and delete in Windows settings.

Microsoft has released a new build for Windows 11 to people in the Windows Insider Program on the Dev Channel. The new developer preview build is 23486. The update includes support for using passwords on websites or apps via Windows Hello (face, fingerprint, PIN).

Among other changes, new effects are now available for dynamic lighting in Settings > Personalization > Dynamic Lighting. They are: Wave, Wheel and Gradient. Additionally, Unicode Emoji 15, which started rolling out with Build 23475, is now available to all Windows Insiders on the Dev Channel.

Within settings, there have been improvements to the user experience when changing time zones, including cases of low confidence in location data. It displays a non-dismissable notification to accept or reject the change and asks the user for confirmation before adjusting the time zone.

In fixes, the dynamic lighting option now appears after the first launch after installing builds. Now the device LEDs will automatically come back on. Also fixed issues in task manager, file explorer and taskbar search.

Check out the full changelog below.