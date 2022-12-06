Windows 11 blueprint for Surface Duo is updated with support for new features

O Microsoft Surface Duo originally comes with the android as an operating system, but that doesn’t stop technology enthusiasts from trying to introduce other platforms to run on the device, as is the case with Windows 11🇧🇷
Independent developer Gustave Monce leads the Windows 11 project on the Surface Duo and recently released a major update to the initiative. The original Surface Duo now supports charging while running Windows 11.
Pedometer and handheld light fusion sensor are also supported after latest initiative update. The latest Surface Duo 2 also received some bug fixes and a firmware update.
Check out the full release notes below, which are available at Project GitHub page🇧🇷
Surface Duo (original) changelog:
- Charging finally works on Windows! This is a first version of the loading stack, as a result some things are currently limited. Charging input is limited to low current for safety measures while work is in progress;
- Adds a driver for the Qualcomm SMB1380 secondary loader;
- Adds a driver for Qualcomm PM8150B fuel gauge and primary charger;
- Enables content-adaptive brightness level;
- Adds support for Duo’s pedometer sensor;
- Adds support for Duo’s light fusion sensor;
- The new tablet posture experience is now enabled for Surface Duo by default. Expect a more tablet-optimized taskbar, larger hit targets in Microsoft Edge/File Explorer, and more;
- Resolves some issues with duplicate sensors;
- Allows smooth brightness control for both panels;
- Resolves an issue that prevents the USB Function Mode from working;
- Updates Surface Duo firmware to the latest Android OTA version from November;
- Long-forgotten bug fixes and enhancements;
- Provisioning calls is a work in progress, if calling doesn’t work for you right now, you may need to manually provision call functionality.
Surface Duo 2 Changelog:
- Resolves an issue that prevents the USB Function Mode from working;
- Updates Surface Duo 2 firmware to the latest November OTA Android version;
- Provisioning calls is a work in progress, if calling doesn’t work for you right now, you may need to manually provision call functionality.
And you, would you like to use Windows 11 on Surface Duo? Let us know in the comments down below!