Windows 11 Beta receives update KB5017390 with blocking for uninstalling apps

After releasing an update with the fix for those who couldn’t log in, Microsoft is now releasing two more updates for Windows 11. The new versions are identified by builds 22621.598 and 22622.598 ( ) in the Beta Channel. Build 22622.598 has new features, while 22621.598 disables some that already exist on the system, but both arrive with a block to uninstall applications with dependencies on others on the system.

For us to understand better, Microsoft gave the following example: For now, you will no longer be able to uninstall apps with interdependencies (eg Steam and game apps running on Steam) or repair Win32 apps from Settings > Apps > Installed apps. You will still be able to modify and uninstall Win32 applications without interdependencies. In this way, the idea is to prevent the user from removing some application required by another to work. The warning in question will be displayed when you try to uninstall so you won't have any problems later.

Both versions arrive with fixes for duplicate print queue and profile management with settings not being reset by default. Build 22622.598 also fixes the bug involving the File Explorer not being able to be opened in some cases and the inability to interact with the top bar of the app when using full screen mode.