Windows 11 begins to receive Android apps and games with its new update

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Last January, Microsoft announced that Android apps would come to Windows 11 in February through an update that has already begun to reach its users, officially Android apps and games are already in the stable version of Windows 11.

Until now, Android app support on Windows 11 was only available to users enrolled in the Microsoft Insider Program. This changes from today with the staggered launch of the Amazon App Store in the Microsoft Store.

Amazon Appstore Preview on Windows 11

Microsoft announces the launch of the amazon appstore preview with select Android apps and games within the Microsoft Store in Windows 11, but what I had not reported last January is that it was a very limited release.

According to the Microsoft statement, Windows 11 users in the United States can now access Amazon App Store Preview through the Microsoft Store, without mention for the rest of the countries. It seems that Microsoft will gradually roll out this important feature to the rest of the world.

Microsoft reports that as of today there will also be over 1,000 Android apps and games available on the Amazon App Store, including Audible, Kindle, Subway Surfers, Lords Mobile, and Khan Academy Kids, among others.

To access the preview you will have to access Microsoft Store > Library > Get updates. When updated, it will be possible to search for Android applications and games to be installed on Windows 11.

Brian Adam
