MobileAndroidTech News

Windows 11 approaches 20% share, though adoption slows

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Share post:

The adoption of Windows 11 increased again in the last month and its market share is approaching 20%, according to data from AdDuplex. It is the highest of any analytics signature, although its reliability is questionable as it is calculated solely from the collection of Microsoft Store apps that use its SDK. In any case, it can help us to observe the trend.

The public and general version of Windows 11 has a share of 19.3%, to which we must add 0.3% of the Insider test versions. And it will surely continue to increase in the following months. The first major update came in February, and Microsoft has started a new effort to speed up its adoption rate by expanding Windows Update to a larger number of users.

On the other hand, the vast majority of new OEM computers are sold with Windows 11 pre-installed and there Microsoft has a huge channel to exploit. Still, in AdDuplex see signs of a slight slowdown.

Adoption of Windows 11 and Windows 10

It really is impossible to know the quota data with certainty and we already said that AdDuplex is not the most accurate due to the (low) volume of data it handles and where it extracts it from. A few months ago, the file management firm Lansweeper did a more comprehensive investigation analyzing 10 million personal computers obtaining significantly lower Windows 11 adoption data.

In case you are interested, the AdDuplex data places Windows 11 in the third position of the desktop by share:

  • Windows 11: 19.6%
  • Windows 10 21H2: 21%
  • Windows 10 21H1: 27.5%
  • Windows 10 20H2: 17.9%
  • Windows 10 1903: 1.3%
  • Windows 10 1909: 2.5%
  • Windows 10 2004: 7.9%
  • Windows 10 1809 and earlier: 2.4%

Windows 11 adoption

As for the trend, the following graph shows the growth trajectory of Windows 11 and compares it to various previous versions of Windows 10:

Read:

Oppo A56 5G: new model for the mid-range with 5G, dual cameras and a large battery

Windows 11 adoption

Microsoft is completing the rollout of Windows 11 across all channels, such as direct update and download of ISO images on its website and also with announcements on Windows Update so that compatible computers can install it. The sale of pre-installed equipment (all already with Windows 11) and the improvements that should be arriving with promised functions such as the Android subsystem for Windows and others, should improve its usage share. But less than expected for a new version of Windows?

Previous articleLenovo Legion Y90: a beastly gaming mobile in which there is no lack of fans, RGB lights or SSD memory
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Related articles

Android

Windows 11 approaches 20% share, though adoption slows

The adoption of Windows 11 increased again in the last month and its market share is approaching 20%,...
Android

Lenovo Legion Y90: a beastly gaming mobile in which there is no lack of fans, RGB lights or SSD memory

Lenovo has just introduced its latest gaming smartphone in the Legion series, the Lenovo Legion Y90,...
Huawei

Huawei presents the MateBook X Pro, its most advanced laptop

Huawei has taken advantage of the framework of the Barcelona fair to present the MateBook X Pro 2022,...
How to?

Users complain that in Gmail there are more emails in the spam folder than before

You may have noticed that in recent days more emails have been sent to spam than in normal...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.