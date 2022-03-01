Windows 11 approaches 20% share, though adoption slows

The adoption of Windows 11 increased again in the last month and its market share is approaching 20%, according to data from AdDuplex. It is the highest of any analytics signature, although its reliability is questionable as it is calculated solely from the collection of Microsoft Store apps that use its SDK. In any case, it can help us to observe the trend.

The public and general version of Windows 11 has a share of 19.3%, to which we must add 0.3% of the Insider test versions. And it will surely continue to increase in the following months. The first major update came in February, and Microsoft has started a new effort to speed up its adoption rate by expanding Windows Update to a larger number of users.

On the other hand, the vast majority of new OEM computers are sold with Windows 11 pre-installed and there Microsoft has a huge channel to exploit. Still, in AdDuplex see signs of a slight slowdown.

Adoption of Windows 11 and Windows 10

It really is impossible to know the quota data with certainty and we already said that AdDuplex is not the most accurate due to the (low) volume of data it handles and where it extracts it from. A few months ago, the file management firm Lansweeper did a more comprehensive investigation analyzing 10 million personal computers obtaining significantly lower Windows 11 adoption data.

In case you are interested, the AdDuplex data places Windows 11 in the third position of the desktop by share:

Windows 11: 19.6%

Windows 10 21H2: 21%

Windows 10 21H1: 27.5%

Windows 10 20H2: 17.9%

Windows 10 1903: 1.3%

Windows 10 1909: 2.5%

Windows 10 2004: 7.9%

Windows 10 1809 and earlier: 2.4%

As for the trend, the following graph shows the growth trajectory of Windows 11 and compares it to various previous versions of Windows 10:

Microsoft is completing the rollout of Windows 11 across all channels, such as direct update and download of ISO images on its website and also with announcements on Windows Update so that compatible computers can install it. The sale of pre-installed equipment (all already with Windows 11) and the improvements that should be arriving with promised functions such as the Android subsystem for Windows and others, should improve its usage share. But less than expected for a new version of Windows?