Windows 11: Another performance optimization on the way

By: Brian Adam

Windows 11 performance seems to be one of Microsoft’s top priorities Regarding the new version of its operating system, and this is no secret, since the company itself already confirmed it a few months ago. And yes, it is true that its minimum requirements are higher than those of its predecessor, although most problems in this regard have not been related so much to the performance of the equipment, but to the presence (or absence) in them of a TPM module to increase system security.

In any case, and as we can read in Windows Latest, MMicrosoft is already testing a new feature called, not so much to improve the performance of Windows 11, as to optimize it based on the specific casuistry of each user. And it is that, when talking about the performance of the system, something that we must always remember is that this not only depends on the operating system, but also on the applications that are executed in it, on the use that these make of the resources and, of course, of the tools provided by the system to minimize their impact.

And this is more complicated than it may seem, because the response that a user expects from a given application is not the same as that of another person. The clearest example, without a doubt, are web browsers, the main consumers of resources today. For some users, who use them intensively, it is obviously necessary that they can take as many system resources as they need. However, there are many other cases in which this high consumption is due to the increasingly widespread habit of keeping one or more windows open with endless tabs open in the background.

Thus, the operating system, in this case Windows 11, needs to know how high a priority a process is for a user. But on the other hand, you can’t be constantly asking questions about it, of course. A) Yes, the option they are proposing, also called “Efficiency Mode”proposes a solution that I personally find very interesting, and it is none other than being able to use the Task Manager to tell Windows 11 that we do not want a certain application to continue hogging resources on a certain moment.

Image: WindowsLatest

The approach is very interesting, since what Windows 11 will offer, through the Administrator, is the possibility of substantially reducing the priority of processes, so that they are paused and, therefore, immediately cease the consumption of resources by them. Thus, the result that we will obtain, in terms of performance, will be close to the one currently provided by the “End task” option, but with the difference, a great difference, that with this new function we will be able to recover said application exactly in the point where it stayed when we reduced its priority to the minimum.

There are several scenarios in which this future function of Windows 11 seems especially useful, but I think the most notable is that of a laptop when it is disconnected from the power supply. In this case, with the efficiency mode, it will be possible to extend the battery life. And once connected to the charger again, it will be possible to give more priority to those more “greedy” processes.

Microsoft is currently testing this feature in Windows 11 Build 22557, and everything indicates that its arrival to all Windows 11 users will take place along with improvements to the Taskbar and other new features yet to be identified. from the hand of Sun Valley 2the second update of Windows 11 for this 2022.

Brian Adam
