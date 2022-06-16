Windows 11: AMD graphics card performance increases by up to 55% after an update

While AMD graphics cards have never really shined in some benchmarks, these will soon get a huge performance boost in the upcoming Windows 11 22H2 update.

After experiencing performance gains of up to 30% on games using the DirectX 11 API last month, AMD’s graphics cards will now soon get a major increase in graphics performance in OpenGL thanks to the next drivers on Windows 11 22h2.

Indeed, with the next 22H2 update of Windows 11, also called Sun Valley, AMD plans to catch up on Nvidia in OpenGL. It’s about a API for rendering by rasterization, a rendering method that transforms 3D primitives into pixels. Nvidia has long had the edge with its RTX cards, but that could soon change.

AMD Graphics Cards Get a Performance Boost in Windows 11

With the new Windows 22H2 update, Microsoft will already offer Insiders an AMD pre-release UWP driver 31.0.12000.20010 and the driver pack also comes with the 22.05 OpenGL beta driver. This last massively increases the performance of AMD GPUs in OpenGL applications.

According to members of the Guru3D forum, graphics cards from the red manufacturer would benefit from performance up nearly 55% on Unigine’s Valley 2013 benchmark. Testers also saw 33% better performance on the Unigine Overlay benchmark with the latest OpenGL 22.05 driver.

However, not everything seems to be very optimized yet, since new driver causes performance drop in Heaven benchmark. So some testers may see poorer performance on some OpenGL titles with the new Radeon GPU drivers, but AMD is expected to optimize its final drivers by the official Windows 11 update release. 10 p.m. As a reminder, Microsoft had started rolling out the new build to the Insider channel, but it’s not expected to be available to all users until fall 2022.

Source : Guru3D