MobileAndroid

Windows 11, all the minimum requirements for running Android apps

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

 

For a few days, thanks to the arrival of the first Major Update, it has been possible run android apps in windows 11. For now the feature is US exclusive, compatible apps are relatively few, and formally the whole experience is tagged as Preview, but it’s an important first step. For the occasion, Microsoft has published a guide on its official support site with some additional information and procedures. Particularly interesting are the minimum requirements, which do not coincide perfectly with the generic ones of the operating system. Nothing transcendental, but above all on the memory side it is better not to have a configuration that is too … “Prehistoric”, so to speak. Here are the details:

  • RAM: 8 GB minimum required, 16 GB recommended
  • Storage: SSD required
  • CPU: Minimum 8th Gen Intel Core i3, AMD Ryzen 3000 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c required
  • CPU architecture: 64-bit (x64 or ARM64)

Microsoft also states that it is required that the BIOS is configured correctly to allow virtualization. In most cases, especially when it comes to notebooks, the user does not have to do anything, but in some configurations it may be necessary to intervene. Specific instructions for enabling virtualization vary by manufacturer, processor brand, and BIOS / UEFI available; following the VIA link you will end up on a Microsoft support page with links to the most well-known manufacturers.

We remember that Android apps on Windows 11 are the result of a collaboration with Amazon: Google is not involved, and therefore the Appstore is installed instead of the Play Store, which can be found for example on the Fire tablets of the ecommerce giant. As we mentioned earlier, only a thousand apps are supported at the moment.

Previous articleShortwave: former googlers bring the legendary Google Inbox back to life
Abraham

Related articles

Android

Windows 11, all the minimum requirements for running Android apps

  For a few days, thanks to the arrival of the first Major Update, it has been possible run...
Android

Shortwave: former googlers bring the legendary Google Inbox back to life

Google Inbox hasn't been with us for almost three years now, but there are still those who miss...
Android

Oppo A76 is official: cheap but balanced product, even if 4G | Prices

  Yesterday's leak about Oppo A76 was reliable. And not surprisingly, because the closer the presentation is, the more...
Android

Black Shark 4 Pro is about to arrive in Europe: sales from 23 February | PRICES

Black Shark 4 Pro is coming: sales of the global variant should officially start next Wednesday, February 23rd....

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.