Windows 11, all the minimum requirements for running Android apps

For a few days, thanks to the arrival of the first Major Update, it has been possible run android apps in windows 11. For now the feature is US exclusive, compatible apps are relatively few, and formally the whole experience is tagged as Preview, but it’s an important first step. For the occasion, Microsoft has published a guide on its official support site with some additional information and procedures. Particularly interesting are the minimum requirements, which do not coincide perfectly with the generic ones of the operating system. Nothing transcendental, but above all on the memory side it is better not to have a configuration that is too … “Prehistoric”, so to speak. Here are the details:

RAM: 8 GB minimum required, 16 GB recommended

Storage: SSD required

CPU: Minimum 8th Gen Intel Core i3, AMD Ryzen 3000 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 8c required

CPU architecture: 64-bit (x64 or ARM64)

Microsoft also states that it is required that the BIOS is configured correctly to allow virtualization. In most cases, especially when it comes to notebooks, the user does not have to do anything, but in some configurations it may be necessary to intervene. Specific instructions for enabling virtualization vary by manufacturer, processor brand, and BIOS / UEFI available; following the VIA link you will end up on a Microsoft support page with links to the most well-known manufacturers.

We remember that Android apps on Windows 11 are the result of a collaboration with Amazon: Google is not involved, and therefore the Appstore is installed instead of the Play Store, which can be found for example on the Fire tablets of the ecommerce giant. As we mentioned earlier, only a thousand apps are supported at the moment.