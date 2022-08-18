Windows 11 22H2: Update should be released in September; check the news

The Windows 11 22H2 update is coming and sources are reporting that it will be on 20th. The first to receive the update will be Windows Insider users, who have been testing the update in beta for a few months now. Among the new features of this version, we have support for drag and drop gestures in the taskbar and other areas of the system, live subtitles for any video with audio in Windows and other accessibility options, such as voice access, to execute commands without using the hands.

In addition, the system will finally gain a new task manager with a design that matches Windows 11, as the current version is still the same as Windows 10. Another interesting change is the support for the dark theme, preventing you from having your eyes hurting when using the computer at night.

Still talking about the system, File Explorer will gain tabs in 2022 and the system will have a new efficiency mode, to prevent applications from consuming too much computer resources, directing processing power to programs running at that moment.