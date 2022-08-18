HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftWindows 11 22H2: Update should be released in September; check the...

Windows 11 22H2: Update should be released in September; check the news

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Windows 11 22H2: Update should be released in September; check the news
1660740169 windows 11 22h2 update should be released in september check.jpeg
- Advertisement -

The Windows 11 22H2 update is coming and sources are reporting that it will be released on september 20th. The first to receive the update will be Windows Insider users, who have been testing the update in beta for a few months now.

Among the new features of this version, we have support for drag and drop gestures in the taskbar and other areas of the system, live subtitles for any video with audio in Windows and other accessibility options, such as voice access, to execute commands without using the hands.

should-be-released-in-September-check.jpeg" width="660" height="371">

Live subtitles on Windows 11. Image: Microsoft

In addition, the system will finally gain a new task manager with a design that matches Windows 11, as the current version is still the same as Windows 10. Another interesting change is the support for the dark theme, preventing you from having your eyes hurting when using the computer at night.

Report bugs by shaking your phone: the new Instagram feature

Task Manager in Windows 11. Image: Microsoft
- Advertisement -

Still talking about the system, File Explorer will gain tabs in 2022 and the system will have a new efficiency mode, to prevent applications from consuming too much computer resources, directing processing power to programs running at that moment.

Folders in the Start Menu. Image: Microsoft

If you’re a Windows Insider, just go to Settings > Windows Update to download the new version right now, while Windows Stable users will have to wait a little longer to get access to all the new features.

It is worth mentioning that Microsoft has not yet confirmed when the update will be released, but it is expected that it will hold an event to present new products and all the news. The next event scheduled is the Ignite Conference October 12-14 in Seattle, USA, but the company may schedule a new event sooner.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Entertainment

“Better Call Saul” And More Legal Dramas That Have Shocked This Year

The year 2022 was arguably one of the best for the legal drama genre...
Tech News

Twitter launches media education campaign to help people deal with misinformation

This Wednesday (17), the twitter launched a media education campaign with practical tips on...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.