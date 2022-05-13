Windows 11 22H2 RTM is ready

Windows 11 22H2 RTM will be the version that Microsoft deliver to OEM manufacturers for pre-installs on new computers of what will be the next big system update. Everything indicates that its base development is finished and that the RTM will correspond to build 22621 currently in beta phase.

Like other software vendors, Microsoft employs various channels for software development that vary in their degree of stability. For Windows 11, Microsoft offers Insiders the “Development”, “Beta”, and “Preview” channels. Before the release of the general version for all users, Microsoft provides OEMs with the version known as RTM (release to manufacturing).

Windows 11 22H2 RTM

Everything indicates that the base development of the next update is finished and that the build 22621 will be the base of the RTM. Microsoft is using an increasingly gradual rollout of Windows and will deliver this version – if no serious flaws are found that prevent it – to manufacturers in June. The general availability version, for all users, would arrive in October:

Windows 11 build 22621 is what Microsoft wants to ship as the final/base build for version 22H2. Sign-off is May 20th. Assuming there are no showstopping bugs found before then, 22621 will be the base build that the public gets later this year. — Zac Bowden (@zacbowden) May 11, 2022

If you follow us regularly, you already know what’s new in the version. When Microsoft launched Windows 11, many of us had the feeling that we were facing an unfinished project and that is the short-term task of the Redmond giant: add the news that was promised in its announcement, but that did not arrive in the initial edition.

To highlight some, it is necessary to mention the File Browserrenewed in the interface and with the addition of the tabs in a process of improvement of the internal applications of the system has been a constant since the launch and thus we have seen the renewal of the Notepad or the Windows Media Player.

The taskbar and Start menu they are the main elements of the user interface of any operating system and that of Windows 11 urgently needs improvements, since although it offers greater visual appeal, it has worsened usability compared to previous systems.

We look forward to the ability to create folders in the Start menu, improved support for touch screens and 2-in-1 devices, and the function of drag and drop present in Windows 10 and earlier and used to increase productivity in workflows, for example by dragging a file to a default pinned app so that it opens in it.

Other news should come from the notification and alert system with Focus Assist; accessibility improvements for hearing-impaired users; security with targeted phishing protection and encryption of personal data, and the usual bug fixes and the latest security patches.