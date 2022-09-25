Windows 11 22H2: NVIDIA’s new 3.26 BETA driver fixes performance issues on video cards

Update (24/09/2022) – PF

After users reported problems with their graphics cards with the arrival of Windows 11’s 22H2 update – released this week, a new released by the card manufacturer seems to fix the flaw. According to users, after the update arrived, games began to experience severe instability in the frame rate per second (FPS), even on the most powerful hardware. In fact, the flaw did not seem to discriminate specific models, affecting both “RTX” and “GTX” models. Now, seeking to resolve the impasse, NVIDIA announced on its official Twitter account the arrival of the 3.26 BETA driver; which in addition to the fix, brings initial support to the newly announced GeForce RTX 40 GPUs.

the brand profile on twitter responsible for customer service discloses (in free translation): “NVIDIA GeForce Experience 3.26 BETA is available and recommended for Microsoft Windows 11 22H2 users. This update addresses performance-related issues that some users have encountered after the update” To download the new driver, click here. To check out the main news of the 3.26 BETA version, access the official website of the branding through this link or check the following section.

What’s New in GeForce Experience 3.26 New Shadowplay Recording in 8K HDR and 60 FPS - Advertisement - Shadowplay now supports 8K HDR and 60 FPS recording for RTX 40 Series GPUs. Press Alt+F9 to start recording! Optimized settings now compatible with 51 more games: - Advertisement - Battle Teams 2, Captain of Industry, Century: Age of Ashes, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Dinkum, Dolmen, Dread Hunger, Dune: Spice Wars, Dying Light 2 Stay Human, ELDEN RING, ELEX II, Evil Dead: The Game, Expeditions : Rome, EZ2ON REBOOT : R, F1 22, FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE, Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach, GhostWire: Tokyo, God of War, Grid Legends, Hell Pie, Hydroneer, LEAP, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Martha is Dead, Monster Hunter Rise, Mortal Online 2, My Time At Sandrock, Nightmare Breaker, No Man’s Sky, Paradise Killer, Poppy Playtime, Post Scriptum, PowerWash Simulator, Propnight, Shadow Warrior 3, Sifu, Sniper Elite 5, Starship Troopers – Terran Command, STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN, Stray, The Anacrusis, The Cycle: Frontier, The Planet Crafter, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction, Total War: WARHAMMER III, V Rising, Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong , Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters and Warstride Challenges Bugs fixed: Fixed game minimization issue when enabling in-game overlay for games like Farming Simulator 22, Cyberpunk 2077, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and F1 2021.

Fixed desktop notifications for rewards.

We fixed an issue where the Alt+F12 shortcut was unusable in other applications

Fixed an issue where the performance overlay would reset to Basic after system restart or starting a new game

We fixed an issue where Reflex Analyzer was incorrectly showing Render Latency instead of PC Latency.

We fixed an issue where the system would restart after auto-update.

Windows 11 22H2: Users with NVIDIA graphics cards report performance bugs in games

Microsoft has finally released Windows 11 update 22H2 to fix issues that were disapproving of users, but apparently, the new version of the operating system brought a new bug that affects computers with NVIDIA graphics cards. Complaints from various members of the Microsoft community and on Reddit point out that the games started to show instability in the frame rate per second (FPS) after upgrading to version 22H2 of Windows 11. Users claim that, despite having good hardware specifications, games suffer from stuttering and high latency.

One user claims the update “broke G-Sync,” a technology that syncs the graphics card to the monitor to prevent incomplete or incorrectly rendered frames by the GPU from being sent to the screen. In one of the aforementioned cases, a game that used to run stably at 120 FPS now randomly drops to 30 FPS. Note that this same user, identified as u/ChoPT on Reddit, it claims to have a powerful set of hardware — Intel Core i7-12700K, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and DDR5 RAM. The forum member adds that the bugs occurred since test builds in the Insider programand the company appears to have made no corrections.

Another detail worth considering is that there isn’t a specific line of video cards that are having this problem. Complaints come from owners of “RTX” and “GTX” from different manufacturers. Also, the new version seems to be causing problems in processor usage while running the games. “I received Windows 11 Update 22H2 today, and my games started to crash,” reports a Microsoft Community member. The same user claims that the average CPU usage has reduced “from 50–60% to just 5%”. The information was extracted from its MSI Afterburner, a utility software for overclocking video cards.

Manuel Guzman, a software engineer at NVIDIA, says the manufacturer is already aware of the problems and will work to find a solution. Microsoft, in turn, has not yet commented on the matter. For now, the only possible solution is to revert the update until the appropriate corrections are made by the companies. Apparently, users with AMD video cards are not experiencing the same problems. Have you upgraded to Windows 11 version 22H2? How is your experience? Comment!

