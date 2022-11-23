Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftWindows 11 22H2: Microsoft promises fix for Remote Desktop crash bug

Windows 11 22H2: Microsoft promises fix for Remote Desktop crash bug

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Windows 11 22H2: Microsoft promises fix for Remote Desktop crash bug
- Advertisement -

Microsoft announced last Tuesday (22) that it is working to resolve the Remote Desktop crashes and performance issues of Windows 11 for users who upgraded to version 22H2.

Those affected by the bug claim that the remote access service to the operating system stops responding when connecting to the source with a firewall or Connection Agent. According to Microsoft, the crash occurs at specific times, such as the virtual machine loading screen or remote connection configuration.

Windows 11 Remote Desktop (Image: Windows Central)

In some cases, users receive the message “Your Remote Desktop services have ended”. It is possible to conclude that the problem is in the 22H2 version of Windows 11, since the crashes occur regardless of the operating system version of the computer that will be accessed.

- Advertisement -

It should be remembered that most users of the “Home” edition of Windows 11 do not have the service enabled, therefore, all computers running the other versions of the software — “Pro”, “Enterprise” and their variants — may be susceptible to the bug.

Microsoft has detailed a workaround fix for those who are most reliant on the remote Windows 11 platform. You need to change the group policy by accessing the appropriate editor and disable UDP protocolbut big tech warns that this can severely reduce Remote Desktop virtualization performance.

This is another one of the problems reported by users after upgrading to 22H2. Performance bugs with games, advanced hardware, and incompatibility with graphics drivers are some examples of update setbacks, but which should be addressed in the future. patch which Microsoft dubs “Moment 2”.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

The production of the iPhone is further complicated by problems at Foxconn

We already knew, because one of Apple's executives warned, that the iPhone 14 would...
Apps

How to save passwords on iPhone

It can be very annoying to manually enter passwords each time an account needs...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.