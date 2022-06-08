Windows 11 22H2 is getting closer

Although we still do not know the arrival date of the final version of the Windows 11 22H2 update, also known as Sun Valley 2, the signs are happening that indicate that the wait will not be long, because unlike other second revisions of the Windows year, in this case it seems that we will not have to wait for October. It does not seem likely that it will arrive in the middle of summer (mainly due to the date promised to its partners), but it could do so in September, possibly in the middle-end of the month.

And it is that if four weeks ago everything indicated that the RTM version of Windows 11 22H2 was already ready, and two weeks later it was Microsoft itself that confirmed it to us, today they tell us, on their official blog, that channel insiders previewthat is, to which only the versions stable enough to be used in productivity equipment arrive, vStart receiving the latest Windows 11 22H2 builds and updates now. It is a very important leap, as it indicates that Microsoft considers that its development is already mature enough.

As we already told you, Microsoft has put on September 5 as the deadline for its partners to submit the most up-to-date versions of their drivers, but at the same time we also know that June is the month chosen by Microsoft to start delivering Windows 11 22H2 to manufacturers, so that they can start carrying out the necessary tests on their teams. In other words, we can only expect minimal changes now.

Windows 11 22H2 will be, we hope, the update that will serve to complete a Windows 11 that, when it arrived on the market, it did not show enough new features to justify the version jump. Since then, and as we have been telling you, in Redmond they have been adding new and long-awaited functions. Thus, we can say that the current state of Windows 11 already makes upgrading from Windows 10 an interesting option.

However, given the near arrival of Windows 11 22H2, it is quite likely that there are many users waiting for its arrival, and verifying through the experience of third parties that it is a safe update, to finally make the leap. . And this, of course, is what would explain to us that Microsoft is in a hurry to start the deployment of Windows 11 22H2, since It can be the revulsive that the numbers of Windows 11 needwhose growth in user share remains below initial expectations.