Windows 11 2022 update (22H2) makes Nvidia graphics cards slow

’s GeForce Experience software struggles with the Windows 11 update, and according to voonze tests, performance can drop sharply. A patch is already available.

- Advertisement -

Nvidia plus GeForce Experience software cause problems with the Windows 11 2022 update (aka 22h2). In voonze online tests with an RTX2070 super graphics card, the performance sometimes dropped by more than half after we installed the Windows update. Nvidia has the problem already confirmed and released a corrected beta version of the GeForce Experience software (version 3.26 beta). The Experience software is used, among other things, to import automatic driver updates. Systems in which the graphics card driver is installed “pure”, i.e. without Experience software, do not cause any problems according to current knowledge.

From 9.3 to 3.0 fps

- Advertisement -

voonze online was able to understand the drop in performance with an RTX 2070 super graphics card: The benchmark function of “Cyberpunk 2077” showed only 3.0 fps in the “Ray Tracing: Medium” preset with 4K resolution without DLSS, after installation it was 9.3 fps in the Experience Beta version. With activated DLSS (“Auto”) the benchmark came to 20.1 fps and after the beta installation to 26.8 fps.

According to Nvidia, the performance drops are caused by an incorrectly activated graphics debugging function. The function is a new feature of the Windows 11 2022 update, which should only be used in software development, but is activated by the GeForce Experience software for reasons that are not yet known. This no longer happens with the 3.26 beta version.

The Windows 11 2022 update (aka 22H2) offers some useful new features, but also causes problems. The new Windows 11 version has been delivered automatically via the Windows update function since September 20th.

- Advertisement -



(jkj)

