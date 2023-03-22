Windows 10: Version KB5023773 is available with fixes and improvements

A new version of Windows 10 is available and it arrived with improvements, despite being an optional system update. It’s about the KB5023773 and it will not be applied automatically, but the user can still download it through Microsoft Update Catalog or Windows Update Catalog. The main improvement is over USB connected printers. In this sense, the system identified these types of devices as belonging to the multimedia category, even though they were not. Now this bug is no longer present with the new OS version made available by Microsoft.

Other new features include fixing a bug affecting Windows UI Library applications in the Windows SDK. Also, the issue that prevented people from deleting multiple accounts in the cleanup SharedPC has also been corrected. This update also fixes an issue that affects the Simple Certificate Enrollment Protocol. In this case, the system incorrectly notified some installations of SCEP certifications as failures, when it should show them as pending. The bug that caused Isass.exe to stop responding has also been fixed.



