Windows 10: Microsoft releases version KB5019275; see what’s new

THE Microsoft released the update today KB5019275 for the Windows 10. In principle, the update can be done on devices with versions 22H2, 21H2 and some editions of 20H2. However, the novelty does not bring new elements of great prominence, not even very radical changes in the operating system. In the case of the first two editions cited, the changelog released by the company does not provide details about what arrives again. In short, the description only talks about quality improvements for supported versions of the software. But, on the bright side, there are no new issues identified with version KB5019275.

Regarding Windows 20H2, the supported versions are: Windows 10 Enterprise Multi-Session, Windows 10 Enterprise and Education and Windows 10 IoT Enterprise. In addition, Microsoft warns that it is necessary to use EKB KB4562830 to perform updates. Among the novelties, it is worth mentioning support for URLs of up to 8196 characters. However, some problems were identified, as in the case of "searchindexer.exe", which can prevent the user from logging in or out of their account. As for the "conhost.exe", he just stops answering.




