Windows 10 from 12 euros and for life: take advantage of this 90% discount

After a long wait, it seems that the graphics card market is finally returning to normal, and you can currently find some models of the NVIDIA RTX 30 below 450 euros. However, it is useless for us to update the internal components of our computer if it is limited by the software.

That is why we once again want to highlight the fact that getting a legitimate, legal and valid license for Windows 10 and Windows 11 not only is it possible through the official Microsoft store, but we can get hold of them with impressive discounts of up to 90%.

Although if this were not enough, from MuyComputer we offer you the additional coupon «MUY» with a 30% discount, that will allow you to do with a Windows 10 license from just 12 euroswith full validity for life.

Windows 10 Pro OEM Lifetime Key by €14 (30% discount using the VERY coupon)

(30% discount using the VERY coupon) Windows 10 Home OEM Lifetime Key by €12 (30% discount using the VERY coupon)

(30% discount using the VERY coupon) Windows 11 Pro OEM Lifetime Key by €18 (30% discount using the VERY coupon)

(30% discount using the VERY coupon) Office 2016 Pro Plus Lifetime Key by 23 (30% discount using the VERY coupon)

(30% discount using the VERY coupon) Office 2019 Pro Plus Lifetime Key by €40 (30% discount using the VERY coupon)

(30% discount using the VERY coupon) Office 2021 Pro Plus Lifetime Key by €44.50 (30% discount using the VERY coupon)

(30% discount using the VERY coupon) Windows 10 Pro OEM + Office 2016 Pro Plus Pack by €35 (30% discount using the VERY coupon)

(30% discount using the VERY coupon) Windows 10 Pro OEM + Office 2019 Pro Plus Pack by €51 (30% discount using the VERY coupon)

On the other hand, the purchase process is very fast and intuitive: we will only have to click on one of the links shown above, depending on the license in which we are interested, register on the site (in the case of not already having an account) and add the product to our cart. It is important that, once we access the cart, before entering our data to complete the purchase, we must look for the “promotion code” box, and enter our code “VERY” (without the quotes) to add an extra 30% discount on any of these products.

Once all the discounts have been applied, we will only have to complete the purchase process to receive our password in the email account associated with our user on this website, as well as in the purchase section of our account in this store. A process that can take between just a minute and up to a few hours.

How to activate Windows with your original license

If you have bought Windows 10, for example, You can use your license in two different ways: on a new computer, or on a computer already in use.

Starting with the latter, in the event that we want to use this license to activate a computer with Windows 10 already installed, we will only have to press the Windows key (or select the search bar) and write “See if Windows is Activated”. By clicking on the first result displayed, we will access the system window from which we can select the option to activate our operating system. Once in this new pop-up window, we will only have to enter the code, after which our team will be activated instantly.

On the other hand, if what we want is to install Windows 10 from scratch on a new or old computer, we will only have to follow the instructions of the operating system installer, which at a certain point, will ask us if we want to activate the software now or later. Again, the process will be as simple as entering our password and completing the installation process.

But that’s not all, and that is, if we have chosen to buy one of the Windows 10 licenses, we will be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free. A completely free process offered by Microsoft itself, with a linking process that will be carried out automatically and that, in the event that we are not convinced, will allow us to return to Windows 10 within 10 days.

Also save by upgrading your peripherals

Now also, in addition to the offers on Windows 10, Windows 11 and Microsoft Office licenses, we have some special offers with a discount of 15% if you use the coupon “MUY15”, again without the quotes. If you want to update your keyboard and/or your headphones, these are the proposals: