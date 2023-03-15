Windows 10 and 11 receive March 2023 Patch Tuesday with security fixes

A Microsoft released yesterday, Tuesday (14), the traditional monthly security update for Windows 10 It is 11. Called Patch Tuesday, the March 2023 update added several important security fixes to the systems.
Windows 11 22H2 received build KB5023706, while OS version 21H2 had variant KB5023698 made available. The update for Windows 10 is being distributed in KB5023696, increasing the numbers to 19042.2728, 19044.2728 and 19045.2728.
The major focus of the update for both systems is addressing security issues. It is worth remembering that the so-called Patch Tuesday updates are usually released on the second Tuesday of each month.
Both operating system updates can be obtained through Windows Update. However, if you want to install them on an offline machine, you can download them from the Microsoft Update Catalog website (22H2, 21H2 It is Windows 10).
Check out, below, the highlights of each of the updates as officially announced by Microsoft:
Windows 10
Highlights
This update addresses security issues in the Windows operating system.
Windows 11 (21H2 and 21H2)
Highlights
This update addresses security issues in the Windows operating system.
Improvements
- This update implements phase three of the Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) hardening. See KB5004442. After installing this update, you cannot disable the changes using the registry key.
- This update resolves an issue that affects a computer account and Active Directory. When you reuse an existing computer account to join an Active Directory domain, the join fails. This occurs on devices that have installed Windows updates dated October 11, 2022 or later. The error message is “Error 0xaac (2732): NERR_AccountReuseBlockedByPolicy: ‘An account with the same name exists in Active Directory. Account reuse is blocked by security policy.’” For more information, see KB5020276 .
- New! This update adds new Tamil Anjal keyboard for Tamil language. To add it, make sure Tamil (Singapore), Tamil (Malaysia), Tamil (Sri Lanka) or Tamil (India) appears in Settings > Time & Language > Language & Region. Select the ellipsis (…) next to the language. Select Language Options. Add Tamil Anjal (QWERTY) to keyboard list.
- This update improves the reliability of Windows after installing an update.
- This update affects the United Mexican States. This update supports the government’s DST change request for 2023.
- This update resolves a date information issue. Affects the format of dates sent between Windows and some versions of the Heimdal Kerberos library.
- This update resolves compatibility issues that affect some printers. These printers use Windows Graphical Device Interface (GDI) printer drivers. These drivers do not fully adhere to the GDI specifications.
- This update resolves an issue affecting the software keyboard. It does not appear in the out-of-the-box experience (OOBE) after a button reset (factory reset). This type of reset requires an external keyboard to be connected to provide credentials.
- This update resolves an issue affecting AppV. It prevents filenames from having the correct case (upper or lower case).
- This update resolves an issue affecting Microsoft Edge. The issue removes conflicting Microsoft Edge policies. This occurs when you set the MDMWinsOverGPFlag on a Microsoft Intune tenant and Intune detects a policy conflict.
- This update resolves an issue that affects provisioning packages. They do not apply in certain circumstances when elevation is required.
- This update resolves an issue that affects Azure Active Directory (Azure AD). Using a provisioning package for bulk provisioning fails.
- This update resolves an issue affecting Universal Print’s Configuration Service Provider (CSP). A command prompt window appears when you install a printer.
- This update resolves a reliability issue that occurs when you use Task View.
- This update resolves an issue that may affect lsass.exe . You can stop responding. This occurs when it sends a Lightweight Directory Access Protocol (LDAP) query to a domain controller that has a very large LDAP filter.
- This update resolves an issue that affects the Local Security Authority Subsystem Service (LSASS). LSASS may stop responding. This occurs after you run Sysprep on a domain-joined machine.
- This update resolves an issue that affects copying from a network to a local drive. Copying is slower than expected for some users.
- This update resolves an issue that affects parity virtual disks. Using Server Manager to create them fails.