Windows 10 and 11 receive March 2023 Patch Tuesday with security fixes

A Microsoft released yesterday, Tuesday (14), the traditional monthly security update for Windows 10 It is 11. Called Patch Tuesday, the March 2023 update added several important security fixes to the systems. Windows 11 22H2 received build KB5023706, while OS version 21H2 had variant KB5023698 made available. The update for Windows 10 is being distributed in KB5023696, increasing the numbers to 19042.2728, 19044.2728 and 19045.2728.





The major focus of the update for both systems is addressing security issues. It is worth remembering that the so-called Patch Tuesday updates are usually released on the second Tuesday of each month. Both operating system updates can be obtained through Windows Update. However, if you want to install them on an offline machine, you can download them from the Microsoft Update Catalog website (22H2, 21H2 It is Windows 10).

Check out, below, the highlights of each of the updates as officially announced by Microsoft: Windows 10 Highlights This update addresses security issues in the Windows operating system.