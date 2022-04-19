Windows 10 21H2 is now available to all users

Windows 10 21H2 is already in the ‘broad rollout’ phase, Microsoft reported on the panel Windows 10 Health Dashboard. This means that it is available for any compatible PC and all users you should see the update on Windows Update.

Windows 11 has a lot of development and improvements left to become the main system of the computer desktop. Their market share varies quite a bit depending on who cites the data, but we think it’s lower than what Microsoft expected. Adoption is not being as high as expected for a new version of Windows due to the chaotic strategy with hardware requirements and features promised at launch simply haven’t been rolled out yet. For all this, many we continue to maintain Windows 10 as the main system of useespecially on production PCs.

Windows 10 21H2, the “Windows 10 November 2021 Update” as Microsoft called it, is the latest version of the system. Like the previous ones, it is free to update computers that have a valid Windows 10 license. The Home and Pro consumer editions will have 18 months of service and support, while the Enterprise and Education editions will have 30 months.

Windows 10 21H2, available to everyone

Faced with the increase in official requirements that Microsoft has imposed on Windows 11, the hardware needs of Windows 10 21H2 they have not changed and are known from previous versions. Also, all supported drivers from the spring release (21H1) have been digitally signed for 21H2 using the same properties.

After the gradual rollout that Microsoft is using with all updates is complete, the version is now available to everyone on Windows Update. It is the easiest way to update your version of Windows, in this way:

Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update.

Click the ‘check for updates’ button.

You should see a “Feature Update for Windows 10, version 21H2”.

Click the ‘download and install now’ link to update the version.

With this method you will be able to keep your personal files, applications, data and user settings.

Other methods:

Microsoft also offers Windows 10 21H2 on its software download web page, from which we can update directly in the same way that we would do with Windows Update. We can also create installation media or download the ISO images to perform “clean” installations from scratch or load them into virtual machines.

Although the launch of Windows 11 with the renewal of different visual sections, along with the advancement of some features released separately in recent months, has deprived us of a version with all the expected newsWindows 10 21H2 is the most complete and stable version and if you don’t want to jump to Windows 11 it is the recommended version.