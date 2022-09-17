Windows 10 21H1 will reach End of Service on December 13, 2022

- Advertisement -

10 21H1also known as the May 2021 Update, is coming to your End of (End of Service/EOS) within approximately three months, more specifically the 13, 2022.

The Redmond giant has warned of the discontinuation of Windows 10 21H1 through a document published on Wednesday. Once the EOS date has passed, that version of the operating system will no longer receive security updates, so Microsoft has gone out of its way to recommend upgrading to the latest Windows 10 deployment or Windows 11 in order to continue receiving security support.

At this point there is no need to explain in depth the risks involved in using software without support or maintenance, especially because security flaws accumulate without being patched. With malicious actors often two steps ahead and increasingly aggressive malware (just look at types like ransomware), ruthless computer security is absolutely necessary. While it is true that 100% security is unattainable, it always pays to have the highest level possible.

Although not officially announced yet, It seems that Microsoft intends to force update all home installations of Windows 10 21H1 through the corresponding tool. Instances of the system that are being used in enterprises should not be affected by this policy, so those will be able to push the EOS date.

That Microsoft considers forcing updates to Windows is nothing new and what’s more, it has even had to back down, at least in part, due to problems detected by users. However, seeing the bad habit of disabling updates that many have, the company has been forced to implement more aggressive policies to guarantee security.

But despite certain missteps, Microsoft insists on the idea of ​​forcing updates, since last January it decided to apply this policy to more devices to move them to Windows 10 21H2. Said version or deployment of the system became, on the same dates, what many who cannot upgrade to Windows 11 are resorting to.

We recall that Microsoft decided to implement a system-as-a-service model for Windows 10 instead of the product approach it applied to previous major versions. This has made big updates with important changes and the latest security patches appear from time to time. We leave you with the list of editions of Windows 10 21H1 that will be discontinued on December 13, 2022.

Windows 10 Enterprise, version 21H1

Windows 10 Enterprise multi-session, version 21H1

Windows 10 Education, version 21H1

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise, version 21H1

Windows 10 Home, version 21H1

Windows 10 Pro, version 21H1

Windows 10 Pro Education, version 21H1

Windows 10 Pro for Workstations, version 21H1