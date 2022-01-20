Windjammers 2 Review: the rebirth of an arcade legend

Perhaps the secret of the timeless success of Windjammers, cult video game released in 1994 in the arcade on NEOGEO hardware – and later also landed on the same console in a home version and in 2017 on modern platforms – it is actually a pure and simple matter of imprinting. In spite of years and years of genuine devotion to it imaginary sport based on Frisbee to be sent violently into a net at the baseline in fact, I had never grasped its substantial proximity to a videogame institution like Pong, that is a sort of language encoded in the DNA of every gamer with too many years of activity on his shoulders by now.

An evident point of contact, the one between the classic Data East brand and the seminal Atari air hockey, which had somehow always escaped me and which was instead thrown in my face as a shocking epiphany from the enjoyable documentary on the development of Windjammers 2 released on the Net a few weeks ago. And, indeed, the key to this sensational hybrid between a sportsman and a fighting game think about it right there, in its prodigious arcade immediacy made of action and reaction, of almost unconditional reflexes, of instinctive back and forth. With one of the most shining examples of “easy to learn / difficult to master” that they have ever seen in decades of history of the videogame medium.

To give a continuation to a legend

That’s why, after the excellent work done a few years ago with the aforementioned re-proposal of the original (by the way, here’s the Windjammers review), the path that the French publisher and developer Dotemu has decided to take is as fascinating as delicate: to propose, almost three decades later, a 100% new sequel. A difficult task to say the least, given that Windjammers is in all respects considered a sacred monster, an institution, an icon of a very specific era: in the pixel-controllable bouncing of that fluttering colored disc, rigor is in fact hidden and the arcade purity of an entire microcosm made up of sensations and suggestions in some ways lost over time.

Just think of the peculiar head-to-head typical of the cabin cruisers of the past, with the opponent who, inserting the token, slammed his gauntlet forcefully on the muzzle. Or to the clockwork playability of a video game that with just two buttons was able to build a gameplay framework so rocky that it has not aged even a minute today. Or, again, toso brazenly 90s atmosphere of the absurd discipline in question, among spandex suits with unlikely tones, palms with an unmistakable Californian flavor and special moves shouted loudly by the athletes even if they were in a random episode of the Power Rangers. And, as if the company was not already sufficiently Herculean in itself, there is also the additional degree of difficulty given by being the first game developed 100% internally by Dotemu.

In perfect balance between past and present

The spoiler, especially if you haven’t gotten to the bottom of the page yet to peek at the vote, is that the publisher of Wonder Boy: the Dragon’s Trap and Streets of Rage 4 has succeeded in what could be in all respects similar to an authentic miracle . Why, it is worth making it clear immediately and clearly, Windjammers 2 is really Windjammers 2: in terms of sensations, attention to detail, controls and overall quality. A goal by no means taken for granted, which on the contrary testifies to the the most precious value of an extraordinary job, done with an enviable mixture of heart and brain.

By his own admission, the Dotemu team restarted directly from the original: despite having scattered here and there, the Japanese developers who in 1994 had conceived everything – however in less than optimal conditions – were contacted again and a meticulous reverse engineering operation, up to literally get to the lines of the code. That’s why, pad in hand, the feeling manages to turn out to be so authentic, so familiar and so damn enjoyable: the base is obviously the same, the reactivity the same as always, and the playful dynamics continue to work wonderfully, today as then. Because, precisely, Windjammers 2 is in all respects … Windjammers.

Strengthened by his previous experience, the French software house has been able to grasp the very essence of the franchise: its pounding rhythm, its diabolical psychological balance on the model of a beat ’em up, the deadly back and forth

to the sound of curved shots, super moves and sudden rebounds. Not to mention thejoyful and carefree soul of the great classic Data East, with the atmospheres in full style of a brightly sunny West Coast nineties re-presented in a guise perhaps in some elements a little rough – to be clear with that roughness more like a sketch than an ultra-refined illustration – yet exemplary in giving a patina of satisfying modernity, while remaining consistent with the past and with the idea of an imaginary sport with its rules, its audience and its comic heroes armed with Frisbee.

A new beginning

The beauty is that, with enviable courage and a pinch of healthy madness, Dotemu was by no means satisfied with modernizing, re-proposing. On the contrary, the studio has really chosen to risk all the way, introducing a series of disruptive innovations that inevitably change the foundations of the game profoundly, to the point of making this sequel a different title from the original. In short, not just a direct successor, but an all-round evolution, throwing the heart over the obstacle like a Frisbee would be launched towards the net at the baseline.

Let’s start with additions that are undoubtedly significant and highly appreciated, even if less epochal, so to speak: the six athletes of the past are joined by four new entries, with characters that push the balance between power and speed even further – just to give an idea, the corpulent Max Hurricane, half-wrestler with a glam look a la Ultimate Warrior, proves to be even more devastating than the Teutonic Klaus Wessel. The same can be said for the fields: in addition to re-proposing the lands already known (embellished, however, by an unprecedented wealth of details, with many surrounding elements that steal the eye without disturbing) new arenas with an electrifying flavor, in particular with regard to the randomness of the Casino and the unpredictable moving doors of Junkyard.

The most epochal change of all, however, has to do withaddition of two new keys, for a twist that significantly rewrites the grammar of Windjammers.

From today it is possible to instantly send the disc back to the sender by pressing a special button with the right timing: a slap on the Frisbee that will allow you to gain playing time, surprising your opponent with a very quick blow.

A technique that can also be performed with the lob button, which in that case will make the puck fall to the ground with an irritating “short ball” that will force the rival to run under the net. The risk / reward factor is pushed to the stars: if on the one hand this possibility of immediately relaunching the Frisbee exposes you to sacrifices – in addition to hitting the time, it will be almost impossible to move, and therefore

you will have to make sure that you are already on the trajectory … – on the other opens matches to previously unthinkable solutions. All the more so if you take into account the other brand new key, that is the one delegated to jump: in particular circumstances you will in fact have the right to grab the Frisbee on the fly, while it is overturning over your head, and then slam it violently. land in the opponent’s half, with a choreographic move similar to the smash of tennis. And what about the bar of the powerful EX Move that loads progressively, giving way to more mind game as a hunter and prey who are constantly swapping roles?

A Frisbee as a metaphor for life

The resulting effect is both genuinely unsettling and perfectly focused: thanks to these daring additions Windjammers 2 becomes even more “game”, with a structure that moves the bar even more towards the fighting game nature made of defense and attack, of moves and counter-moves always psychologically on the razor’s edge. The rhythm, the spectacularity and the action are ultimately to gain: Windjammers 2 ends up turning out to be more devilish than ever, as well as even more multifaceted, deeper and more exciting both to play and to watch (because the continuous dance staged by people really capable of juggling are bewitching, even from an export point of view).

However, in the face of an objectively wonderful game sector, there is a macroscopic elephant in the room: the unprecedented extra possibilities have in fact made Windjammers 2 a more complex title, which while remaining genuinely arcade, it must give up some of its innate and formidable immediacy. An experience a little less easy to learn and obviously more difficult to master, especially during the very first few bars. Let’s understand: the compromise is not so dramatic, yet it at least partially affects that democratic and universal soul of the predecessor, which by virtue of its dry simplicity could literally be learned in ten seconds by anyone.

An attitude that you may or may not like depending on your point of view, which however ends up trespassing openly into the problem if you consider the tutorial really poor (if not downright indefensible). The method used to explain the sensational mechanics just described is in fact limited to a series of not even interactive screens, which list the characteristics of this or that maneuver without even being able to try them firsthand – as you would do in any beat ’em up. An incomprehensible misstep in terms of game design that borders on the real error, difficult to accept in general and perhaps even impossible to tolerate in light of the delay in publication – because Windjammers 2 was still long in coming, and certainly did not arrive on the market in a hurry.

This non-negligible smudging, combined with some missteps also in terms of options (see the impossibility of an immediate rematch in local multiplayer, quietly present instead in the original) and the consistency of the single player (the campaign, beyond the screen with the map, could be decidedly more structured and substantial) turns out to be a stain on an otherwise phenomenal work, memorable for what it manages to do with the naturalness that is typical of champions.

Because Windjammers 2 is a title so intrinsically valid that it is likely to be preferred, once properly internalized, to the legend that is the original. It shouldn’t be necessary to add anything else to convince you to invest the required € 19.99 – or a well-deserved download, in the case of Game Pass – for this gem that can give you years and years of online and offline challenges, right?