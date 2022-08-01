Winamp releases new version compatible with Windows 11

There is historical software that refuses to die. One of those is the famous , that multimedia player that has been available for Windows since the end of the 90s.

The popular application published a new update, 5.9 RC1, which among its novelties highlights the added compatibility with Windows 11.

Winamp comes to Windows 11

Since 2014, Winamp has been owned by Radionomy, a Belgian company that at that time was dedicated to radio streaming. Since then, the focus has been mainly on Shoutcast, the player’s sister platform where the main changes introduced in recent years have been concentrated. Without going too far, the old Radionomy radio platform was absorbed by the traditional Shoutcast station directory, from where streaming is also offered.

Regarding the player, Radionomy announced a big change that will apply to Winamp, adapting the application to today’s standards, governed by streaming, offering music, podcasts and an ecosystem for creators. This bet, which would outline Winamp as a competitor to Spotify and other similar platforms, has not materialized yet and for now, Winamp continues to look and function as it did several years ago.

Four years ago, a beta edition of Winamp, version 5.8, was leaked. However, given this, Radionomy decided to release a stable version of that same version, so that users could obtain it from a safe and error-free source.

Since then, there had been no more news about the player until now, since version 5.9 RC1 has already been released, which brings compatibility with Windows 11, as an outstanding novelty.

In addition to the aforementioned compatibility with the latest Microsoft operating system, several libraries and codecs have been updated to their latest versions, to avoid comfort problems and ensure better performance on today’s computers. Among some minor details, the browser window included in the skin Bento. However, this popular little player bridged its compatibility gap, requiring at least Windows 7 SP1 to run. In any case, considering that this system is already discontinued, it is still a generous support margin for these times.

At the moment, it is nothing more than a revised version of the classic Winamp. Although the announced radical changes have not yet arrived, we can already download this player for Windows 11 from the Winamp forum.