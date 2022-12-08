Winamp now has playback of NFTs, in case you bought music with this technology

Winamp is a classic, one of those programs whose interface could be perfectly tattooed on the arm of those over 40.

The fact is that they have released version 5.9.1, and it comes with the ability to play NFT.

We’re not talking about pixelated avatars or cartoon monkeys, we’re talking about music saved as NFTs, so Winamp can now offer the ability to play limited-release digital tracks.

Alexandre Saboundjian, CEO of Winamp, defends the idea saying that they innovated with mp3, and that they support the cutting edge by exploring web3 and its potential.

Winamp was resurrected after its purchase by Radionomy in 2014, with the goal of being a unifying layer for all existing music services from a different interface. That goal has not yet been met, but it has had several updates since then, which makes it clear that it is not a dead project, especially now that they have the NFT layer.

To listen to NFTs we have to link the Metamask wallet to Winamp through Brave, Chrome or Firefox, then we will connect the music NFTs to the player.

At the moment it is still the original old school player with a new modern function that can be used by the few who bought music using NFT.