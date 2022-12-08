Winamp is updated with music and video NFTs support, performance improvements and more

Winamp was relaunched for Windows in August of this year with few changes compared to the original and now the 5.9.1 update is coming with new features and one of them is support for music and video NFTs, something unexpected but understandable since the original player interface was sold as a non-fungible token. Starting with performance, Winamp will now consume less memory and support music with higher bandwidth and OpenSSL is now at version 3.0.5.

Speaking of NFTs, it will now be possible to access music and videos acquired in this way and listen to them in the player natively. So that we understand better, a common NFT usually gives access to a link to an image, while a music or video NFT directs to the stored media. - Advertisement - In this way, it allows artists to create unique works in limited edition, as it already happened with vinyl records and CDs, but in this case in a completely digital way. Winamp supports audio and video files distributed under ERC-721 and ERC-1155 standards and is rolling out this new feature for Ethereum and Polygon/Matic protocols. Here’s how the integration works:





