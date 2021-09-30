Win32 applications and third-party catalogs, the changes that the Microsoft store will bring

The Microsoft Store seems a pending task in the Windows premises, considering that its popularity has not been much. This was a feature that was included in Windows 8 as Windows Store and that for Windows 10 mutated to Microsoft Store, with some improvements. However, the company needs to give more power to this section and therefore some changes will come for the Microsoft store.

The first ones were announced during the presentation of Windows 11, however, there are interesting news that we need to highlight.

The changes that the Microsoft store will bring

Realistically, most users who need to get an app head to Google right away. Microsoft Store is not a true center of useful applications and that is why the changes are coming to the platform. One of the most attractive is the fact that it supports Win32 applications. ANDThis announcement was made yesterday, talking about the possibility of having a much more open and functional store for its users. This is a great move, considering that developers will not have to modify their desktop applications in order to enter the store.

On the other hand, the company will also allow the incorporation of the catalog of third-party applications and games. In this way, Amazon and Epic Games will bring their applications to the Microsoft Store. The idea through Amazon is to provide apps for Android, which we remember will be compatible with Windows 11.

With these changes to the Microsoft store, users will have the ability to get apps like TeamViewer, VLC, Discord, and more. In addition, they have commented that Opera and Yandex will be the first browsers available in the store. It should be noted that these improvements in the Microsoft Store will arrive with Windows 11 on October 5. However, it is also noteworthy that the new version will also land on Windows 10.

These changes in the store aim to make it more and more useful for users and also for developers. However, the company faces the challenge that users are very used to looking for software on websites, can Microsoft make them use the store instead?