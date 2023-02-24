5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsWilmington man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Wilmington man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
1677258752 4ecf3997517526873b135e9198f6cf7b.jpeg
1677258752 4ecf3997517526873b135e9198f6cf7b.jpeg
- Advertisement -
A Wilmington man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday.

A Wilmington man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter on Wednesday.

A Wilmington man will serve six to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with a July 2020 shooting.

According to a news release from District Attorney Ben David’s office, William Slater entered the guilty plea in New Hanover County Superior Court Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Slater was arrested and charged in South Carolina after police say he fled the state following the downtown Wilmington shooting. According to the release, officers responded to 1017 Ann Street late on July 11, 2020, and found the victim, Michael Carr, dead from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses said Slater and Carr had been involved in an altercation at a block party in the area that evening. A witness said Carr identified Slater as the shooter before he died, the release said.

Superior Court Judge Frank Jones sentenced Slater to 73 to 100 months in prison.

Reach reporter Jamey Cross at [email protected]

- Advertisement -

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Wilmington man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

US Navy takes delivery of ship that can operate autonomously for up to 30 days

What just happened? Shipbuilder Austal USA has delivered a ship to...
Latest news

Thai Cave Survivor Duangphet ‘Dom’ Phromthep Dies At 17

BANGKOK (AP) — One of the 12 boys rescued from a flooded cave in...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.