William Shatner, Captain Kirk, becomes the oldest person to travel to space

At 90, the actor William shatner, the mythical Captain Kirk in the science fiction series Star Trek has officially become the oldest person to reach space following the successful Blue Origin launch and landing of the New Shepard NS-18. Changing his mythical yellow uniform for a blue jumpsuit, these ten minutes of space flight were more than enough to move Shatner, who assured on his return that it was undoubtedly «the deepest experience you have ever had«.

Broadcast live this morning, and currently available to enjoy it again, the NS-18 flight took off from launch site one in West Texas and just over four minutes later, its passengers were able to untie from their harnesses and experience weightlessness.

And it is that the actor did not travel alone, but was accompanied by three other astronauts, two of them clients who paid to go to space: Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of the nanosatellite company Planet Labs, and Glen de Vries, co-founder of a clinical research platform; and Audrey Powers, Vice President of Missions and Flight Operations for Blue Origin.

After a successful launch, the upper end of the rocket was launched at a speed three times the speed of sound until reaching an altitude of about 100 kilometers, crossing the imaginary line of Kármán, considered as the division between the atmosphere and outer space.

So as the bottom of the rocket returned and landed on the launch pad again, successfully completing his fourth mission landing safely in an upright position without incident, the capsule was suspended in space for a few minutes, before descending aided by several gigantic parachutes.

As soon as the capsule touched down, William Shatner tweeted a quote from Isaac Newton: “I do not know what it may seem to the world, but for me it has been like a child playing on the seashore having fun now and then finding a softer pebble or a more beautiful shell than normal, while the great ocean of truth spreads undiscovered before my eyes”.

Still far from the average users, without a doubt these space travels are getting closer and closer to becoming something routine, with a more than promising future, heading for the second star to the right, straight ahead to tomorrow.