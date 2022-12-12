Will you be on the podium? Apple expected to lead the global mobile market by the end of 2022

Apple already leads the global market for TWS headphones and smartwatches and now research suggests that Apple could dominate the cell phone sector as well. The data is from TrendForce for the 4th quarter of 2022, where it was estimated that Apple should sell 7% more than the 51 million smartphones sold in the 3rd quarter of this year.

Drilling down a bit further, Apple is expected to account for 24.6% of the global mobile phone market, leaving Samsung in second place with 20.2%. In this way, the South Korean must suffer a drop in the last quarter compared to the third, when it was responsible for 22.2% of this slice.

This shift is likely to be driven by Apple’s investments in India to become the country’s biggest cell phone exporter while reducing dependence on China following supply issues involving Foxconn.

Despite the good results, the cell phone market has shrunk, as 289 million units were delivered in the third quarter of this year, an 11% drop compared to 2021. The expectation for the last quarter is 316 million units, an increase of 9.3% compared to last year.

Speaking of the other companies in the top 5, TrendForce says that the ranking should consist of Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo, which should maintain the same pace in China, a region where it is difficult to grow due to the highly saturated market.