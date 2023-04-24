Will you be left out? Two iPads should not be updated with iPadOS 17

iOS 17 should be announced by Apple in June during WWDC 2023 and with it iPadOS 17 which should bring some usability improvements to tablets. However, not all iPads should be covered with the new version. This is what the French portal indicates iPhoneSoft, which claims to have information coming from an Apple internal source.

The portal says that the 5th generation iPad released in 2017 and the 1st generation iPads Pro from 2015 should not be updated with iOS 17. This information gains even more credibility now, as it has already been suggested by other informants such as the user @ Twitter’s Fame_G_Monster and 9to5Mac.

As such, only the following iPads should be updated with iPadOS 17:

iPad Air 3rd generation (2020) and newer

iPad 6th generation (2018) and newer

iPad mini 5th generation (2019) and newer

All iPad Pro released from 2017 onwards

It is worth mentioning that this is a preliminary list, that is, the official list with all the iPads that must be updated with iPadOS 17 should be released on June 5 during WWDC 2023, so stay tuned to TechSmart to follow all the news in first hand!