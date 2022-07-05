Will the Xiaomi 12S family reach countries outside of China?

- Advertisement -

Xiaomi announced its partnership with camera brand Leica earlier this year, with the Xiaomi 12S series being the first phones to be part of the deal. Unfortunately, the Chinese brand will not offer these devices in global markets. “Xiaomi today officially unveiled its new Xiaomi 12S series “co-designed with Leica”, available only in China,” the company states in its press release. However, the company has confirmed to the Android Authority that the partnership will eventually bear fruit outside of China as well. “Our strategic partnership in imaging technology will have long-term impact beyond the scope of this series, in Xiaomi’s international markets,” the company continued. In other words, those who want Xiaomi’s first Leica-branded phones will have to import the phone. However, it appears that the company is working on other Leica-branded phones for global markets. Xiaomi also has a habit of renaming devices for global markets, so theoretically we could see Xiaomi 12S series phones with minor changes and a new name in other regions. The Xiaomi 12S Ultra in particular is one of the most impressive camera phones we’ve seen so far. The device features a 50 MP one-inch main camera and a pair of 48 MP secondary cameras for ultra-wide shots and ~5.2x periscopic zoom.