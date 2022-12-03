Will the price go up? Graphics cards may become expensive again from January 2023

Video cards were one of the products that suffered the most readjustments during the pandemic and the semiconductor crisis, especially due to the high demand for cryptocurrency miners. Prices normalized in the second half of this year, but according to information from industry sources, values ​​may have a new high in 2023. According to enthusiast Kyle Bennett, graphics cards from the world’s top three manufacturers can be subject to a new import tariff of 25% on the value of the product, unless an exception is made by the US Trade Representative Office. Check the details below.

During the administration of the Donald Trump administration, a new tariff policy was imposed on products manufactured in China. In March of this year, the Trade Representative made exceptions for a list of items — including boards with integrated circuits, an umbrella that includes motherboards and GPUs. The office's decision was taken in view of the crisis faced by NVIDIA, HP and other North American manufacturers that had inventory problems between 2021 and 2022. On the other hand, the US regulator enacted the amendment valid until January 2023🇧🇷 This means that, if the exception is not maintained beyond the period, the prices of video cards and other hardware components may rise again.

Two sources told me @amdradeon🇧🇷 @IntelGraphics and @NVIDIAGEeForce graphics cards are going to be subject to new import tariffs in January. Anyone smarter than me (that is not saying much) know how to look that up and get some linkage? If so, Dec. might be a better time to buy. — Kyle Bennett (@KyleBennett) November 30, 2022

“Two sources tell me that graphics cards from AMD, Intel and NVIDIA will be subject to new import tariffs in January,” said Bennett. “December may be the best time to buy” new graphics cards, according to the enthusiast. It is worth remembering that NVIDIA announced its generation of video cards with prices that reach US$ 1,599 (about R$ 8,330) for the GeForce RTX 4090 — which, in itself, is a leap in value compared to models of the predecessor generation. By way of information, the GeForce RTX 3090 hit stores with a suggested price of US$ 1,499 (about R$ 7,809) in 2020.

The GeForce RTX 4090 proved to be better value for money than the GeForce RTX 3090, but the same cannot be said of the GeForce RTX 4080 over the GeForce RTX 3080, which offers a better price for performance. NVIDIA's next release will be the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti, but so far, its price and specs are unknown.

