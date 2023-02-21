5G News
Will it be the Xiaomi MS11? Chinese electric car spotted in tests

Will it be the Xiaomi MS11? Chinese electric car spotted in tests

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Xiaomi may announce mass layoffs and rumor scares employees
A Chinese tipster has revealed what appear to be images of Xiaomi’s future electric sedan. The car was spotted in engineering tests with a cover to hide its design. To preserve its own identity, the leaker blurred the environment around the vehicle.

Images: MyDrivers

As we can see, the sedan must have a very long front. The tipster says that the front grille and overall design should be inspired by the Ideal L9 as leaked at the end of January this year. In this way, it is expected that it will have a sporty look and be a powerful car.

Images: MyDrivers

Speaking of power, it is speculated that the sedan will be sold in two versions: a fully electric and a plug-in hybrid, which could make the model more accessible in some countries.

Images: MyDrivers
We also noted that the car must have hidden door handles to increase aerodynamics. Inside, the vehicle must have a large multimedia center, shown in just one of the leaked images.

Unfortunately this is all the information revealed so far, as this is just a prototype for initial testing, but we expect more leaks to emerge in the coming months.



