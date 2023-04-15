Will Galaxy S24 Ultra give up 3x zoom? The rumor of a skeptical Ice Universe

- Advertisement -

The wish of many of those loyal to Samsung’s Galaxy S line is that Ice Universe has delivered visibility to the wrong “tip”, on behalf of . And it is useless to hide or tell lies: the possibilities that even an insider like him, respected in the sector, having had “bad” news exist and they are not even low, because the Galaxy S23 Ultra has been available for about two months, therefore the current forecasts on a product that will see the light in just under a year may be true or well-founded now but not necessarily tomorrow.

L’Ice Universe announcement on Galaxy S24 Ultra entrusted to Weibo is quite clear, even if poor in details: the best Samsung smartphone of 2024 could have one less camera, and currently it seems to be one of the two zooms. The one with the periscope structure for 10x magnification should remain in place, the position of the “classic” one for the 3x zoom. Which in the end, of the two, it is also the most exploitable and the one that, in theory, should cost less for Samsung, so some question marks remain.

Indeed more than anyone. It would make sense to stay with a camera for a monstrous zoom in addition to the main and ultra wide, being able to choose between 0.5x, 1x and… 10x? And above all why this step backwards? Ice Universe doesn’t venture explanations, indeed in hindsight the first skeptic faced with the prospect of what would in no uncertain terms be a step backwards it seems to be him.

The very first rumors say that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will lose a camera, it will probably do without the 3x to merge it into the periscope telephoto lens.

The relevant part of the Ice Universe message is the one before the comma, after that the translation becomes more difficult due to Chinese. But the fact that the insider writes “early rumors” And “probably” suggests that even he is not too convinced of the thing. In short, there is no shortage of unresolved questions about a move that does not seem to make much sense whatever perspective you want to look at it from. We await developments.

